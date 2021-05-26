State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota recognized Venice campus graduates for their exceptional academic achievements and dedicated service to the college with a virtual convocation ceremony April 30.
SCF president Carol F. Probstfeld welcomed the students, and executive vice president and provost Todd G. Fritch closed the ceremony with a charge to honorees.
“I commend our Manatees for their distinguished honors and take great pride in their commitment to representing our college community in spite of the unique circumstances of this past year,” Probstfeld said. “The fortitude you have displayed will equip you to successfully navigate your future.”
Five students received the Outstanding Advanced Technical Certificate in Legal Assistant/Paralegal Studies: Daisy Acevedo Gonzalez, Yesenia Balderas, Pamela Harris, Linette Hollandsworth and Anabel Martinez.
Seven students received the Outstanding Associate Technical Certificate in Legal Assistant/Paralegal Studies: Jacob Schweighofer, Victoria Williams, Melissa Miles, Patricia Hogancamp, Brian Harrison, Elisabetta Alfonso and Ciara Bloomfield.
The award for Outstanding Legal Research and Writing Paralegal Student went to Katie Boswell and Rachel Burr. Burr also was recognized as an Outstanding Paralegal Club member.
Bernadette Harris-Brodi also received a recognition for Outstanding Paralegal Club member, and Ryan Parker was recognized as Phi Beta Lambda team member.
SCF Studio Art honors recipients were Emily Raber, Best in Show; Tyler Hoffman, Graphic Design; Jordan Eyre, Painting and Sculpture; Angel Villegas, Drawing; and Isabella Cesta, Wheel.
Jaquelyn McNeil presented the Wayne Gulbrandsen Academic Scholarship for Single Parents to Jessica Lee Santiago.
Kayla Hicking was granted the Katherin Sherin-Zauner Excellence in Speech award.
Jordon Moran was presented the Darlene Wedler-Johnson Award for Outstanding Student in English and the Excellence in Digital Publishing award. Jonathan Lallement also received the Excellence in Digital Publishing award.
Abrielle Mannino received the Outstanding Student Award for Political Science, Economics, and Philosophy, and was also named Honors Student of the Year.
The awards for Outstanding Students in Developmental Coursework were presented to Autumn Santana and Janice Link. Presencia Cheriyan received the Outstanding Literature Essay Award.
Other Outstanding Student Awards went to Matthew Ignotis, American History; Jason Garcia, International Relations; Kellie Koerick, Accounting; Phoebe Almero, General Chemistry; Joshua Motafches, Anatomy & Physiology I; Stephanee Tripp, Anatomy & Physiology II; Rinzin Dem, Biology; Christina Fischer, Mathematics; and Jenifer Tarricone, Creative Writing.
North Port firefighters receive training
Lt. Kyle Dawson and Engineer Anthony Morandi are working to improve their skills in the rope rescue realm, and this class will help improve their education and prepare for any hazards the city may face.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.