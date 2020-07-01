State College of Florida-Venice and its other campuses will host Admission Express events in July.
Prospective students and parents are invited to learn more about State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota programs and services at Admissions Express events in Bradenton and Venice.
The events are from 3-6 p.m. July 16 at SCF Venice, 8000 S. Tamiami Trail, Building 100, Room 174, along with other events from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, July 14 and July 21 at SCF Bradenton in the Library & Learning Center, 5840 26th St. W.
Appointments are required. They can be scheduled at SCF.edu/AdmissionsExpress. Virtual appointments also are available.
SCF’s student services office will cover important topics like class registration, degree pathways and career choices, and provide step-by-step assistance to complete an application. Students and parents can learn about available opportunities for financial assistance, tour the campus and get insight on student life.
There will be advisers at the events to help answer questions from those involved.
SCF encourages applicants to start work on applications at SCF.edu/Admissions, along with those who wanted to complete the FAFSA forms online at StudentAid.ed.gov. The SCF federal school code for FAFSA is 001504.
SCF offers associate and bachelor’s degrees as well as workforce certificates at its campuses in Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch, Venice and online.
For more information, visit SCF.edu.
