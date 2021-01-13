SARASOTA — Arts Advocates is accepting scholarship applications through March 15 for the 2021-22 college school year.
The tuition awards are given to students who are pursuing undergraduate studies in the arts, including visual and related arts, dance, writing, music, theater, and architecture.
High school seniors and college students who will major in these fields in the 2021-2022 school year are eligible to apply.
Scholarships are awarded to students planning to have careers in the arts, and are based on artistic talent, family need, character, academic achievement, and appropriate college choice. A one-year Florida residency is required.
The Arts Advocates’ scholarship program has awarded more than $1,000,000 to students since 1969.
For more information about the scholarship program, including the application, visit the philanthropy page of artsadvocates.org.
The Fine Arts Society
The Fine Arts Society of Sarasota, Inc. Arts Advocates, founded in 1969 as The Fine Arts Society of Sarasota, Inc., is a 501©(3) not-for-profit organization. Its mission is to inspire creativity, advance education and connect the community to the arts.
Arts Advocates awards scholarships to local students pursuing careers in the arts; supports local arts and educational organizations and sponsors art-related events; and promotes the creative works of Florida artists by purchasing, collecting, exhibiting and presenting these works to residents and visitors.
To learn more, visit artsadvocates.org.
