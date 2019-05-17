More than 20 scholarships were awarded Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School students at their senior awards ceremony.
Local scholarships were given to 22 students, with some receiving more than one.
The American Legion, Boca Grande Women’s Club, Business and Professional Women’s Association of Charlotte County, Charlotte Bay Daughters of the Revolution, Charlotte County Democratic Women’s Club, Charlotte Florida Educators Association, Charlotte Harbor Rotary, Elks, Englewood United Methodist Church, First United Methodist Church, Florida SouthWestern, Imani Science, Kiwanis, Peace River Engineering, Take Stock in Children, Vietnam Wall Education Fund all presented awards to students.
Thirty-five students received merit scholarship awards, 12 students received Bright Futures Florida Academic scholarships, and 11 students received Bright Futures Florida Medallion scholarships.
Eighty-five students graduated Friday from Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School at the Charlotte County Events Center.
In other education news...Leadership Charlotte class of 2018 donated $22,548 to the arts in Charlotte County Public Schools. From those funds $2,500 will go to each middle and high school to repair musical instruments. Three drama and three choral directors in the district will receive $250 each to cover the cost of supplies, and 16 art teachers will receive $200 each for supplies.
Seventy-eight staff members of Charlotte County Public Schools retired this year. Twenty-one retirees were honored at the May school board meeting for their commitment to the schools. Together, it equates to 1,498 years of service to the district. Included in that group was assistant superintendent in charge of human resources Chuck Breiner, who had been with the district for a decade, and Lee Swift, who had served on the School Board for 24 years.
