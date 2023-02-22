Tom Edwards

Sarasota County School Board member Tom Edwards voted to deny the Florida Charter Educational Foundation’s proposal for a charter school in Wellen Park.

SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board reversed a decision it made seven months ago and approved a charter school for the Wellen Park community Tuesday night.

In June, the board voted unanimously to deny an application by the Florida Charter Educational Foundation Inc. to put a K-6 school in Wellen Park.


