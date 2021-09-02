Schools responds to state threats over mask policy

SARASOTA — Sarasota County Schools responded Thursday to the state Department of Education’s threat to cut funding over its mask mandate, saying the school district’s action adheres to the state’s Parents’ Bill of Rights.
The response, in the form of a six-page letter from attorney Daniel DeLeo, asserts that the coronavirus pandemic and its threat to the health and safety of the children in the district allow the school district to put the mask policy in place, and that no other less-restrictive policy would reasonably work.
It documents the testimony by school officials and infectious disease specialist Dr. Manuel Gordillo and Michael Drennen of the state’s health department during a workshop prior to the board’s Aug. 21 decision to require masks.
The response also points out that other school districts in Florida have passed more-restrictive measures, because Sarasota Schools’ mandate will sunset if the county’s positivity rate dips below 8% according to health department numbers. The posivity rate for Sarasota County was 12.12%, as of Sept. 1, the most recent number on the Sarasota Schools COVID-19 dashboard. That’s down from 15.86% on Aug. 23.
The response also asks the Florida Department of Education to also take its legal challenges to the “myriad” other school districts that have adopted “more proactive” mask measures to the Florida Supreme Court, so the matter can be “swiftly and lawfully resolved.”
The School District sent the response, dated Sept. 1, 2021, to Richard Corcoran, secretary of the Florida Department of Education, with copy going to Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees.
It was in response to an Aug. 27 letter Corcoran sent to Sarasota County Schools, with nearly identical letters going out the same day to school districts in Orange and Hillsborough counties.
The education secretary told the districts he intends to launch an investigation into their newly adopted mask policies, and withhold School Board salaries until they complied with a rule issued by Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees on Aug. 6.
The rule requires that local school districts allow parents to decide if students should wear a face mask in school.
Sarasota County’s mask mandate, approved Aug. 21 by a 3-2 vote of the board, only allows students to opt out of mask wearing if their doctor has filled out a district form stating a specific medical reason.
Schools began enforcing it Monday.
Corcoran threatened to withhold state funding for the districts “in an amount equal to the salaries of all school board members” and other sanctions.
The Florida Department of Education has withheld the monthly school board member salaries in Alachua and Broward counties.
Last week, Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order banning school districts from mandating masks unlawful and ordered the Department of Education to cease enforcement.DeSantis has said he intends to appeal the decision.
Corcoran’s letter to the school districdts avoided using the governor’s executive order as the reason for his threats to withhold money, opting to use Rivkees’ order instead.
School Board members are starting to react to the letter as well.
“I read the Parents Bill of Rights Section 4 that says if there’s a compelling state interest, then we are within our rights. I agreed with Judge (John) Cooper’s ruling. Without a ruling in place, the governor doesn’t have the right, I believe, to ban the mask mandate,” Sarasota County Schools chair Shirley Brown said.
The ruling even noted DeSantis essentially took his own evidence “out of context,” said Brown, one of the three school board members to vote for the mandate.
“One of the things the judge said is we need a way to redress — (state government is) not the monarchy,” she said.
Her concern is the spike in the delta variant of COVID-19.
“Sarasota Memorial is getting three deaths a day; Lee County is getting 20 a day. When you compare the reaction now to what it was last year, our numbers are twice as high in the public and even more so in our schools. Why are we getting all this pushback?” she asked.
She said she hopes this variant is coming toward its peak and starts winding down soon.
“It just bothers me that this is our kids that are our leading demographic in this wave,” she said.
And despite new studies from Yale University, Stanford Medical School, the University of California, Berkeley, and Innovations for Poverty Action, showing masks do work to prevent COVID-19, there are still parents and others protesting the mandate and suggesting they are bad for people.
Brown isn’t sure how to show to some people the benefit of wearing masks.
“I haven’t had any luck trying to convince any of them,” she said.
