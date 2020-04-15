As social distancing is quickly becoming the new normal, Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida continues to provide Girl Scout programming — with a virtual twist.
In partnership with Girl Scouts of the USA, the local council is offering “Girl Scouts from Home,” a new online collection of self-guided activities to keep girls and their families engaged and connected to their communities and the larger sisterhood of girls. Girl Scout members and the public at large can enjoy a variety of activities that cover STEM, entrepreneurship, life skills and the outdoors.
Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida Director of Member Experience Kelly McGraw said the online programs are free and anyone can participate in them.
“Our virtual programs have been completely online for a week now so anyone can participate from anywhere — we’ve had several girls from other states participate in some of the activities,” McGraw said.
Earlier this week, 96 girls registered for the “Silly STEM” program for kindergarten through fifth grade, and they created first aid kits using everyday supplies from around the house. More than 50 students in grades 6 through 12 participated in the “Epidemic Experiment” program. Those students gathered items from around the house that could be used to disinfect and clean surfaces.
“We’re trying to set the programs up so they are age appropriate to be fair,” McGraw said.
Girls can become space science explorers by observing the moon’s cycle, learn the basics of coding using step-by-step algorithms, and even delve into the science of happiness using techniques to improve their mood in healthy ways.
The age-specific activities for girls of all grade levels are delivered through guided videos, text-based instruction, downloadable information and live virtual events, making it seamless for families to incorporate into their daily lives.
“We send instructions out to parents and troop leaders and have the students log in to the webinar where they access the activities,” McGraw said. “The girls really seem to be enjoying it. They are so happy to log in and see their friends as well as meet new ones.”
McGraw said the goal is to make the programs fun so kids can take a break from online learning in the evenings.
“We are all adjusting to the way things are done ... we want to be the normal in their lives,” McGraw said.
A virtual campfire was planned wherein a troop leader would build a fire in a fire pit and share the images on her computer. A singalong also was planned and more program-based options will be added in the coming weeks.
“Girl Scouts from Home” also provides tools to help troop leaders host remote meetings that will meet girls’ needs during this challenging time, including giving them their own space to connect, explore, problem-solve and socialize.
Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida CEO Mary Anne Servian said in keeping with the Girl Scout tradition of serving the community, the organization also has launched a virtual service project, “Across the Generations.” Local Girl Scouts are encouraged to write a letter, make a card or draw a picture and mail it to the nursing home, assisted living facility or hospital of their choice.
“We want the seniors in our community to know that they are appreciated and that they are not alone,” Servian said.
To explore available program options, visit www.gsgcf.org. To learn more about volunteering and membership, visit the website or call 800-232-4475. Girl Scouts staff members are available to answer questions during the council’s regular business hours, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.