NORTH PORT — A Sarasota County deputy was fired in October for using his work phone to send explicit messages to a battery suspect.

Michael McMahan, a North Port resident, was dismissed from his position with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 25, after roughly a month-long Internal Affairs investigation into inappropriate conduct and misuse of agency resources, the Sheriff’s Office reported.


