NORTH PORT — A Sarasota County deputy was fired in October for using his work phone to send explicit messages to a battery suspect.
Michael McMahan, a North Port resident, was dismissed from his position with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 25, after roughly a month-long Internal Affairs investigation into inappropriate conduct and misuse of agency resources, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
According to the investigation, McMahan was one of several deputies who responded to a battery call Oct. 3.
A suspect arrested during that call had previously been charged with DUI in June. That’s when McMahan first encountered her.
She filed a complaint with SCSO, claiming she was being targeted for arrest due to “refusing … McMahan’s romantic interest” after he called her following the DUI arrest.
The complaint was taken by McMahan’s superiors at the time and forwarded to Internal Affairs.
Investigators determined that McMahan had reported his previous contact with the suspect Oct. 3 and allowed another deputy to conduct the investigation that led to her arrest.
The investigation also found that McMahan had called the suspect the day after her arrest and had searched her name in the agency’s WinGS database five times.
The suspect claimed to investigators that McMahan had propositioned her on at least one of those phone calls.
Upon obtaining his agency-issued phone, investigators further found that records of calls obtained from Verizon had been deleted off the phone beforehand.
Several “sexually explicit” photo images were also retrieved from chat logs on the Discord messaging app used by McMahan. In the chat log, he appears to identify himself as a law enforcement officer to another person while he was on-duty and training a recruit deputy.
“Additionally, in these chats, Deputy McMahan references (the suspect’s) arrest, her interest in him, and engaging in sex on-duty with an unknown partner,” the report said.
McMahan was later interrogated by investigators and admitted to contacting the suspect after her arrest in June, sending explicit photos through his agency-issued phone, and sending the messages on Discord. He also denied that he attempted to proposition her or ask her on a date.
The investigation ultimately found that the battery suspect’s arrest was not due to retaliation, citing McMahan’s acknowledgement of a conflict and him handing the investigation over to another deputy.
All other allegations against McMahan, including misuse of equipment and conduct unbecoming, were sustained by the investigation, leading to his dismissal as a deputy.
McMahan had previously been named specifically as a defendant in a civil suit against SCSO, where the plaintiff alleged that he took part in “malicious prosecution.”
