SARASOTA — A Sarasota man and his daughter face felony animal cruelty charges after reportedly killing a raccoon in a Dumpster by setting it on fire, then posting a video about it on social media.

Arrested were Roddy Robert Kinchloe, 63, of the 2400 block of Eugene St., Sarasota, and Alicia Deanne Kinchloe, 30, of the 2400 block of East Burr Court, Sarasota, according to reports from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office released Friday.

Alicia Kincheloe

Alicia Kincheloe
Roddy Kincheloe

Roddy Kincheloe


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments