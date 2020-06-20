Many would say Englewood is a surprisingly laid-back community.
Except, that is, for one long weekend in November, when it quickly converts to the center of the powerboat racing universe.
The Offshore Powerboat Association world championship races are scheduled for Nov. 19-22, 2020 off Manasota Key and at Englewood Beach. It's Englewood's biggest event of the year, drawing racing fans from all over Florida and the United States.
Organizers have been working all year to make the fifth annual Englewood Beach Waterfest the best ever.
While most of the competitors who race for two days in the Gulf of Mexico are professionals, those who plan and create the Racing Village at Englewood Beach and the traditional Friday Night boat parade party on Dearborn Street are all volunteers. It took 300 of them to pull it off last year, and organizers are looking for a repeat performance.
The Offshore Powerboat Association — the sanctioning body for the world championship races — has scheduled its first race for the 2020 season for Aug. 14-18 at Point Pleasant, New Jersey. Four subsequent racing venues are scheduled before the powerboat teams return to Englewood.
Counting in-kind and financial donations, Waterfest cost $350,000 to stage. But as a tax exempt, nonprofit group, Waterfest has donated whatever profit it does bring in to local charities and nonprofit causes.
For the second consecutive year, the Southeast Tourism Society named Englewood Beach Waterfest as one of its top 20 Southeast events for November 2020.
