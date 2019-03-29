From April 4 to May 2, Sea Grape Gallery will be featuring two of their artists, Anne Tuttle, colored pencil artist, and Bob Rioux, handcrafted stained glass kaleidoscopes artist.
Anne Tuttle’s primary interest is drawing which began in the early 90’s when she joined a small group of artists who were exploring the emerging medium of colored pencil. Since then, Anne has enjoyed seeing colored pencil become an accepted medium in major art shows and galleries. Having lived many years along the coastline of Connecticut and now residing in Florida, she has a special interest in maritime art. Much of her art also focuses on sea life, shells, flowers and birds. In producing her art, Anne strives for a minimalist approach and a clean uncluttered look. In addition to working in colored pencil, Anne creates delicate Silverpoint drawings using a technique that dates back to the Old Masters. When viewing Anne’s art, it becomes evident that she truly draws inspiration from the beauty surrounding her.
Bob Rioux, and his wife Elissa, have been working with glass since 1976. Together they use their individual skill and creativity to design and create beautiful glass kaleidoscopes. These works of art are created by incorporating unique fused dichroic glass and iridescent stained glass in their design with detailed glass embellishments resulting
in brilliant colors in the images within the kaleidoscope. As Bob explains, “each kaleidoscope is meticulously crafted in a broad color palette designed to surprise and delight the senses”. These unique artistic creations have received many awards and have been given honors by the Brewster Society, an international organization for kaleidoscope enthusiasts. These true works of art are in collections all over the world.
Many of Anne’s beautiful colored pencil drawings and the Rioux’s uniquely creative kaleidoscopes are prominently on display at the Sea Grape Gallery. In addition, more of their art and the artworks of all Sea Grape artists can be viewed at www.seagrapegallery.com.
Sea Grape Gallery celebrated their 30-year Anniversary in 2018. The Gallery has been awarded the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce’s Special Recognition Award and has consistently won the Charlotte Sun Newspaper’s Readers’ Choice Award for Best Art Gallery. Come visit the Gallery and its many talented award-winning artists who are on hand to welcome and assist visitors.
Sea Grape Gallery is located at 113 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda and can be reached at 941-575-1718. In addition to their regular hours, the Gallery is always open until 8 p.m. during downtown Punta Gorda’s “Third Thursday Wine Walk”.
