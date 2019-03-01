From March 7 to April 4, Sea Grape Gallery will be featuring two of their artists, Jill Lindsay, mixed media artist, and Barbara Simmons, sterling silver jewelry artist.
Jill Lindsay is a contemporary artist whose work is described as colorful, exuberant, whimsical and wild. She works with alcohol inks, acrylics, mixed media and resin. When viewing Jill’s work, it becomes obvious that color is the inspiration for her work. However, she does enjoy adding an unexpected twist to surprise the viewer, whether it’s a blue palm tree, a seagull wearing boots or a hot pink sky. Jill loves trying new techniques and using materials you may not consider, such as tabletops, candles and tile. Jill’s “square” collages were inspired by a visit to the Dali museum in Tampa. As Jill explains, “I believe that inspiration is everywhere, you just have to look”. In addition to creating her beautiful artwork, Jill teaches several workshops where she truly enjoys seeing her students’ artistic abilities grow as they create their own beautiful artwork.
Barbara Simmons believes her creative genes stem from her father and mother who both displayed very artistic abilities. However, instead of focusing on a career in art, Barbara took a different direction and pursued a career as a high school library media teacher after graduating from the University of Albany in New York. After retiring from teaching, she then decided to explore the art world and see where her creative genes would lead her. She took a class in silver jewelry and immediately became hooked. Barb’s simple and natural creative designs are inspired by unique stones and interesting shapes. She uses a variety of minerals and gems in her settings, but specializes in larimar, a rare mineral found only in the Dominican Republic. While previously living in California for several years, Barb collected sea glass from the local beaches which she still enjoys incorporating into her creations.
Many of Jill’s beautiful vibrant paintings and Barbara’s uniquely creative jewelry are prominently on display at the Sea Grape Gallery. In addition, more of their art and the artworks of all Sea Grape artists can be viewed at www.seagrapegallery.com.
Sea Grape Gallery celebrated their 30-year Anniversary in 2018. The Gallery has been awarded the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce’s Special Recognition Award and has consistently won the Charlotte Sun Newspaper’s Readers’ Choice Award for Best Art Gallery. Come visit the Gallery and its many talented award-winning artists who are on hand to welcome and assist visitors.
Sea Grape Gallery is located at 113 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda and can be reached at 941-575-1718. The Gallery is always open until 8 p.m. during downtown Punta Gorda’s “Third Thursday Wine Walk”.
