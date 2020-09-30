Soon seahorses and mermaids will be all over Venice.
Like Pigs in Paradise back in 2004-05 and Sea Venice which had turtles and dolphins all over the downtown area as well as at the city’s Cultural Campus and a few other choice spots, this is a fundraiser for Venice Art Center.
Back in 2005, people wondered why “pigs” and the art center’s response was that they would be a tribute to “pig”ment which is the heart of paints used by artists.
While most of the creatures have been and will be painted, some have added “three-dimensional elements” such as place settings for one sponsored by a restaurant and/decoupage.
All I remember is that everyone loved them and a few can still be seen in the area such as a pig honoring the Venice High School Indians, which sits facing the front of Boone law firm on Avenida del Circo.
My friend Carole Raymond took a fancy to one decorated by artist/sculptor Jack Dowd who switched one pig leg around to transform the pig into a waiter by the name of “Mr. Piggins.”
For the third time, The Venice Gondolier will be a sponsor of the event.
Back in 2005, its pig, “The Town Squealer,” painted by fellow employees Marianne Warford and the late Paul Blaisdell, sold at the auction for $4,200. Fetching the top price ($7,800) back in 2005 was Elvis Piggsley, sponsored by Jim Soller and painted by Robert Soller. After the auction, that Elvis was shipped to someplace in southern Ohio.
In October 2012, the art center made a splash in Venice with its “Sea Venice” fundraiser which offered 45 hand-painted turtles and dolphins to be decorated by center artists, displayed
