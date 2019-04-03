Grandparents who have boats want to take their grandchildren out on the water when they come down to Florida to visit.
That means the grandparents have to make sure those children not only have life jackets but also life jackets that fit.
Grandchildren grow in size between their visits to Florida, so buying a succession of life jackets for them can be time-consuming and expensive.
Through a foundation Sea Tow, a national company that provides marine services to boaters who subscribe, has a Life Jacket Loaner Program that helps solve that problem.
Life jackets of all sizes — including some that will fit a son-in-law or a second cousin who drops by unexpectedly — are available free for use and can be picked up at stations at various locations in southern Sarasota County and northern Charlotte County.
Borrowers of the life jackets drop them back off when the boaters return to shore.
Sea Tow Venice, an affiliate of the national company, has a life-jacket loaner stand at the boat dock at the Venice Train Depot.
Another will soon be located at Marine Max next to the Circus Bridge.
Sea Tow’s Life Jacket Loaner Program also is sponsored in two locations near Lemon Bay by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 8-7 in Englewood.
“We have about 95 life jackets available in all sizes, from itty-bitty ones on up through adult sizes,” said Dane Hahn, the Englewood auxiliary’s flotilla commander.
“They wear out after about five years, so we continually replace them.”
One of the flotilla’s life-jacket stations is at 1949 Englewood Road (State Route 776).
The other life-jacket station is at Cribs-To-Go, at 439 Indiana Avenue.
“We put the station there because grandparents go there to rent cribs and other things when their grandchildren come to visit, so that’s a good location for loaning life jackets,” Hahn said.
Flotilla 8-7 had had a life-jacket loaner program for about five years, Hahn said.
Now part of that loaner program has become affiliated with the Sea Tow program.
Sea Tow has 500 life-jacket loaner stations near waterways around the United States. At last count, the stations had 47,438 life jackets available.
Those stations are supported by 261 organizations.
There are several life-jacket loaner stations around Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda, sponsored by Peace River Distributing, the Peace River Sail and Power Squadron and Sea Tow Charlotte Harbor.
Life-jacket loaner stations can be found by going to Sea Tow’s national website and searching for “map.”
