LIDO BEACH — Mote Marine reported a recent success.
After 138 days in the Mote Marine sea turtle hospital, Larissa was released back into the Gulf of Mexico at Lido Beach the morning of Jan. 3, the facility said in a recent news release.
Larissa is a sea turtle that was injured when she was discovered.
“It was given regular doses of iron and had surgery on its right front flipper, which had been damaged before it was found stranded at Boca Grande,” the release said.
