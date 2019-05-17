ENGLEWOOD — Loggerhead sea turtles are nesting in numbers not seen in two years.
More than twice as many loggerheads have nested on Manasota Key than this time last year. The local nesting season begins May 1 and ends Oct. 31.
The Coastal Wildlife Club, which oversee the volunteer sea turtle nesting patrols on Manasota Key, reported Friday 247 nests Friday, compared to the 119 nests reported last year at the same time. Two years ago, the club documented 253 loggerhead nests in the same time period.
The club also photographed and filmed last week a rare Kemp's ridley turtle nesting.
Mote Marine Laboratory oversees volunteer patrols from Venice north to Longboat Key. Mote is also seeing a burst of sea turtle nests.
The lab posted online how 149 loggerhead nests have been documented this year, compared to the 27 nests last year and 67 nests in 2017.
To learn more about sea turtles, visit myfwc.com.
