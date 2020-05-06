ENGLEWOOD — With beach restoration underway on Knight and Don Pedro islands, Brenda Bossman and sea patrol volunteers have to dig up and relocate sea turtle nests.
After restoring the eroded shoreline along Manasota Key last month, Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company started the shoreline restoration south of Stump Pass, along the southern 1.5 miles of Knight and Don Pedro islands to the Don Pedro Island State Park.
With dredged sand being pumped onto the shoreline, turtle nests must be dug up and relocated outside of the beach restoration area.
Of the three nests laid so far this season, one was lost to coyote predation, another saw only 19 eggs left by coyotes and 130 eggs were dug out and relocated from the third, undisturbed nest.
This turtle season seems to be off to a slow start compared to previous years, said Bossman, the state permit holder overseeing 18 sea turtle patrol volunteers. The local sea turtle nesting season extends from May 1 to Oct. 31.
The weather might be the cause for a slowdown, Bossman suspected, since it’s been unusually cooler than usual, and with Gulf temperatures in the high 70s. Nesting sea turtles like water temperatures in the 80s, she said.
Mote Marine Laboratory oversees sea turtle nesting from Venice to Longboat Key, overseeing 300 volunteers who patrol 35 miles of Gulf beaches. According to its April 15-25 report posted on mote.org, only four nests were reported, one on Longboat Key, one on Siesta Key and two on Casey Key. The Siesta Key nest was the first nest of the season and was reported on April 20.
“We usually have more nests, but Mote usually has the first ones,” Wilma Katz said.
Katz and Zoe Bass are the state permit holders overseeing Coastal Wildlife Club sea turtle patrol volunteers on Manasota Key. The CWC will start posting weekly nesting reports on its website at coastalwildlifeclub.org or on its Facebook page.
Manasota Key appears to be off to a good start, seeing 30 nests or more so far this season. The CWC hadn’t yet tabulated nor posted the exact number of nests or false crawls, which is when females drag themselves onto beaches but fail to lay a nest.
While the season official started May 1, CWC volunteers had already begun patrolling on Manasota Key.
“In recent years, monitoring on parts of Manasota Key has been required to begin on April 15,” CWC board member Carol Leonard told the Sun. “This is primarily because of projects such as the current beach nourishment.”
As of April 30, CWC volunteers documented 30 nests on Manasota Key. In the past, patrols on Manasota Key encountered only occasional late April nests. Turtles may be nesting earlier, Leonard suggested.
Anyone who spots a sea turtle nesting on Manasota Key during daylight hours is asked to email the Coastal Wildlife Club immediately at info@coastalwildlifeclub.org with the time and location of the nesting turtles, photographs and contact information of the spotter.
The Kemp’s ridley, the smallest and rarest of the sea turtle species, normally nests during the day and especially on windy days. Reports by beach walkers alerting the CWC to their nests are very helpful.
To learn more about sea turtles, visit myfwc.com or mote.org. To learn more about sea turtle nesting on Manasota Key, visit the Coastal Wildlife Club website at www.coastalwildlifeclub.org or the club’s Facebook page. Callers can reach Coastal Wildlife Club, Inc. at 941-212-2214.
