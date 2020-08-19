Larry Humes

So why did Seaboard Railway originally include the term “air line” in its name? The answer may surprise you.

Many believe the term referred to the feeling of riding in one of their rail cars; so comfortable, in fact, it would feel like riding on air. Actually, in olden days, before passengers took to flying the wild blue yonder, the term was included in the name of many railroad companies. “Air line” referred to the shortest distance between two points, not unlike the phrase “as the crow flies.” The inferred benefit was that a shorter distance would actually get you to your destination faster.

Seaboard Railway never owned an airplane. In 1940, the company did propose the creation of Seaboard Airlines, but the idea was nixed by the Interstate Commerce Commission because it would have violated federal anti-trust laws.

Following Charles Lindbergh’s trans-Atlantic flight in 1927, there reportedly was some interest in the company on Wall Street. When potential investors realized that the company actually was in the railroad business, that interest soon dissipated.

