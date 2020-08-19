So why did Seaboard Railway originally include the term “air line” in its name? The answer may surprise you.
Many believe the term referred to the feeling of riding in one of their rail cars; so comfortable, in fact, it would feel like riding on air. Actually, in olden days, before passengers took to flying the wild blue yonder, the term was included in the name of many railroad companies. “Air line” referred to the shortest distance between two points, not unlike the phrase “as the crow flies.” The inferred benefit was that a shorter distance would actually get you to your destination faster.
Seaboard Railway never owned an airplane. In 1940, the company did propose the creation of Seaboard Airlines, but the idea was nixed by the Interstate Commerce Commission because it would have violated federal anti-trust laws.
Following Charles Lindbergh’s trans-Atlantic flight in 1927, there reportedly was some interest in the company on Wall Street. When potential investors realized that the company actually was in the railroad business, that interest soon dissipated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.