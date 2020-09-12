The names change but the teams seem to remain the same when it comes to the title match of the annual Gene Gorman Invitational at Charlotte High.
For the fourth time in the past six years, the host Tarpons met Seacrest in the title match. For the third time, Seacrest prevailed.
Saturday’s 25-15, 25-20 was a display of overwhelming force by the Stingrays, who used a punishing group of hitters to wear down a youthful group of Tarpons.
“They’re a big team and they did hit the ball pretty well,” Charlotte volleyball coach Michelle Dill of Seacrest. “I have a whole new group, pretty much, and a lot of them had to get up to varsity speed, which has been our focus this year – getting up and playing at a higher level.”
Seacrest bolted out to a 13-5 lead in the opener behind the hitting of Breanah Rives and Aisha Keric. The Stingrays eventually built their lead to 20-8, but the Tarpons took advantage of Rives rotating out and adapted defensively to Seacrest’s front court to pull within 22-15 late.
The second game featured much more back-and-forth as Seacrest’s hitting became erratic and Charlotte’s service game poked holes. Junior Kristen Lowers did a little bit of everything for the Tarpons, flummoxing the Stingrays at the net with a mix of power, finesse and touch.
With the match knotted at 19-19, though, Rives reasserted herself with a pair of kills and a key block as Seacrest took 6 of the next 7 points to win the title.
Dill said the match was an important stepping stone in the Tarpons’ development as the critical part of the schedule approaches.
“It has been a continuous thing with us and Seacrest every year, which is good because they’re a great team,” she said. “We love to play them. They’re a competitive rival and it gets us some very good experience.”
Charlotte advanced to the title match by going 2-1 in Pool A play, losing its opener against North Port before defeating Ida Baker and Riverdale. North Port couldn’t parlay its early success against the Tarpons into momentum, losing to Ida Baker and Riverdale before losing the No. 4 final against Sarasota.
DeSoto County went 1-2 in Pool B to finish third, defeating Sarasota while losing to Seacrest and LaBelle. The Bulldogs then knocked off Ida Baker in the No. 3 final.
Bulldogs coach Dave Bremer said the tournament was another opportunity for DeSoto County to drum up some emotional energy on the court.
“Watching the other teams, what we talked about is we need more energy out there,” Bremer said. “We played kind of lethargic at times. I told the players that has to come from within them. I can’t eat a frog’s head off every day like a football coach in order to get them going. They’ve got to do that on their own.”
On the plus side, Bremer said the team’s court smarts are developing.
“They are better with the strategy and knowing where to take advantage,” he said. “That was apparent especially in the last game, picking on that team’s weaknesses.”
Seacrest’s Keira Kruck was named the tournament’s most outstanding player. Rives, Lowers, Labelle’s Jana Morrissey and Riverdale’s Logyn Green rounded out the all-tournament team.
Charlotte plays host to DeSoto County for Senior Night on Monday.
