Seeking fun and relaxation for the weekend? Delicious foods, live music and shopping through a marketplace of arts, crafts and fine products? One option is to attend the second annual Englewood Seafood & Music Festival, Jan. 25-27 in Pioneer Park. The event starts Friday (4-10 p.m.) and continues Saturday (11 a.m.-10 p.m.) and Sunday (11 a.m.-6 p.m.)
Admission is free. The event is produced by Paragon Festivals.
For food, choose from a variety of seafood, meat and vegetarian dishes all cooked fresh on site. Seafood dishes are prepared using only the freshest local and sustainable ocean resources from the Florida Gulf Coast. Select from a diversity of side dishes and desserts. Liquid refreshment includes alcoholic, non-alcoholic and fruit drinks.
While enjoying the food and drink selections, listen to top musical groups from genres such as R&B, blues, jazz, rock and Caribbean sounds. Friday night performers are: Mike Tozier (country, folk, Delta blues), Sarasota Steel Pan Band (calypso, reggae, Latin, Brazilian) and the Kate Keys Band (blues, rock, variety). Saturday performances are by: Kettle of Fish (rock), CeCe Teneal & Soul Kamotion (blues, soul, roots), Reverend Barry & The Funk (funk, soul), the Billy Rice Band (country rock) and the Caribbean Chillers (Jimmy Buffet Tribute Band).
Sunday performances are by: The New Rulers (ska, reggae, soul, rocksteady), The Whole Band featuring Callie Chappell (Americana, rock, bluegrass and R&B), Twinkle & Rock Soul Radio (rock, soul), and the Shindigs (Beach Boys Tribute Band).
During breaks between performances, enjoy shopping a marketplace of fine arts, crafts, and select fine products and food items.
Contact: Bill Kinney, event director for more information, by e-mail at: bill@ paragonartevents.com or phone at: 941-487-8061.
