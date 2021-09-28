VENICE — Officials continue to search for Brian Laundrie.
Much of that search over the past several days has been in Venice’s Carlton Reserve.
Laundrie, 23, went on a cross-country trip in a van with his girlfriend Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, 22, this summer. He returned to the North Port home they shared with Laundrie’s parents, but he came home without her.
Laundrie then took off — allegedly on foot into the 25,000-acre T. Mabry Carlton Reserve in eastern Sarasota County, where officials have been searching for over a week. Petito’s body was found Sept. 19 near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.
WHAT’S NEXT?
The international media focus has now attracted reality TV personality, Duane Chapman, known as “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” who is leading efforts to Fort DeSoto Park near St. Petersburg.
The reality star claims to have information that Laundrie took two camping trips there, but only his parents returned from the second trip.
HAVE INFORMATION?
Call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or send a tip online at fbi.gov/tips.
HOW WE GOT HERE
• 2019
Gabby Petito moves to Florida. She lives with Brian Laundrie at his family’s home in North Port. She gets her Florida driver’s license in 2019.
• 2021
The couple a are engaged, but postpone wedding plans. They plan to take a trip out west in her converted 2012 Ford Transit van and document their travels with photos and videos.
• June 2021
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie travel from North Port to New York. He is originally from Blue Point, on Long Island; she is from Suffolk County, Long Island, where much of her family still lives. They are there to celebrate her brother’s high school graduation.
• July 2
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie leave Blue Point, New York, heading west.
• July 5
Petito and Laundrie are in Kansas and post photos of Monument Rocks Natural Landmark on Instagram.
• July 8
Petito and Laundrie are in Colorado, and post photos of Colorado Springs.
• July 30
Petito and Laundrie are in Canyonlands National Park in Moab, Utah.
• Aug. 12
Police in Moab pull over the van and make contact with Petito and Laundrie. A witness called police after seeing “some sort of altercation,” according to a Moab Police report.
The couple say they were arguing in the van, and Petito scratched Laundrie’s arm when she realized the police were pulling them over. She told an officer she had OCD, according to police body cam footage. They both said they were together in the van “the last 4 or 5 months” and there was some tension. Petito was “confused and emotional,” according to one of the officers.
“(T)he male and female reported they are in love and engaged to be married and desperately didn’t wish to see anyone charged with a crime,” according to the report from Officer Eric Pratt. No charges were filed.
“I instructed both Gabrielle and Brian to take advantage of this time apart to relax their emotions and get control of their anxiety,” Robbins reported.
• Aug. 24
Gabrielle Petito talks to her mother, Nichole Schmidt.
• Aug. 25
Gabby Petito was “last known to be in Grand Teton, Wyoming on 8/25/21 heading towards Yellowstone National Park,” according to a GoFundMe page set up to raise money to help search for her.
• Aug. 30
Nichole Schmidt, Petito’s mother, said the last text message she received from her daughter came on Aug. 30. The family says they don’t believe Gabby sent the message. It referred to her grandfather as “Stan,” a name she wouldn’t have used, her parents said according to court records.
• Sept. 1
Brian Laundrie came back to the home on Wabasso Avenue, North Port on Sept. 1. He has Gabrielle’s van. She isn’t with him.
• Sept 11
Just before 7 p.m., Petito’s family reports her missing to the Suffolk County Police Department in New York. North Port police go to the Laundries’ home to try to talk to Brian. The family gives them contact information for their attorney, Steve Bertolino in Blue Point, Long Island.
• Sept 12
North Port police impound the 2012 Ford Van and tow it to police headquarters where evidence technicians examine it for clues.
• Sept 13
North Port police issue a statement about Petito and ask people to come forward if they have information about her whereabouts. “The North Port Police Department is actively assisting in this case in conjunction with the Suffolk County Police Department where she was reported missing. We currently have no definitive information that a crime took place here in North Port. With that said, the circumstances are odd,” the statement reads.
• Sept. 14
The Laundries’ attorney, Steven Bertolino issues a statement saying “the Laundrie family is remaining in the background at this juncture and will have no further comment.”
Petito’s family issues a statement of their own, begging for help finding her.
“The Schmidt and Petito family are going through the worst moments of their lives. Their beautiful twenty-two year old daughter is missing and the one person that can help find Gabby refuses to help,” it said.
Meanwhile, North Port Police has a dozen detectives working the case, combing things such as convenience store cameras to toll readers and banking records, spokesman Josh Taylor said.
Laundrie goes for a hike at the Carlton Reserve, and he doesn’t return, according to his parents, who then wait a few days to report him missing.
• Sept. 15
North Port Police name Brian Laundrie a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance. Police Chief Todd Garrison says he is hindering their investigation. His attorney issues a second statement, saying Brian Laundrie “will continue to remain silent on the advice of counsel.”
Moab Police release the report about their encounter with Petito and Laundrie.
• Sept. 16
Moab Police release body camera footage of their conversations with Petito and Laundrie.
North Port Police hold a press conference with Petito’s father, Joe Petito. He begged for help finding her and asked the Laundrie family to help. Later in the day, Richard Stafford, attorney for Gabby’s family, read a letter from the family asking Laundrie’s parents to assist the investigation.
• Sept. 17
Laundrie’s parents report Brian missing to NPPD. Searches begin at the Carlton Reserve and nearby Myakkahatchee Park in North Port.
• Sept. 23
A grand jury in Wyoming indicts Brian Laundrie on a charge of fraud. The U.S. District Court of Wyoming issues a federal arrest warrant for Laundrie “related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito,” the FBI said in a statement.
• Sept. 24
The FBI announces the arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, meaning he can be arrested if found. “We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI,” said Michael Schneider, Denver Special Agent for the FBI.
• Sept. 26
Funeral services are held for Petito in New York. FBI officials obtain personal items from the North Port home that may contain Brian Laundrie’s DNA.
