A portion of a plane emerges from the water at the Higel Marine Park’s boat ramp in Venice on Monday night. The plane crashed Saturday night; at least two people were killed — a third person is missing.
VENICE — The search for a man’s body has been discontinued, according to Venice officials.
Christian Kath, 42, had rented a single-engine Piper PA-28 plane for a day trip to Venice on Saturday with his wife Misty and daughter Lily. Records indicate that he piloted the plane from St. Petersburg to Venice.
The family left Venice Municipal Airport at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, but did not return to St. Petersburg.
Recreational divers found the body of Misty Kath, 43, the next morning. By Sunday afternoon, law enforcement had located the wreckage of the plane and the body of 12-year-old Lily Kath.
The city of Venice stated in a press release on Wednesday that divers had completed search and recovery efforts at the site of the wreckage, approximately one-third of a mile offshore from Venice Beach.
“After consultation with the U.S. Coast Guard, the search for the missing male pilot, Christian Kath, has been discontinued at this time,” the press release read.
Officials noted that the “possible parameters” of the search area for Christian or his body are more than 2,000 square nautical miles.
Family members have been notified of the discontinued search.
A large portion of the wrecked plane was pulled from the water by Venice Police Department and contractors on Monday. The wreckage is planned to be taken to a secure facility in Jacksonville for further examination by the National Transportation Safety Board.
Despite the discontinuation, civilian boaters in the area of Sarasota Bay south to Gasparilla are still advised remains or small aircraft debris may be observed.
Members of the public who observe either are asked to immediately contact the Coast Guard, using marine radio on channel 16.
