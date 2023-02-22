LAKE BUENA VISTA — The scouting report says you should be optimistic. Maybe even excited.
A left-handed-hitting outfielder with power? Isn’t that exactly what the Rays were looking for all offseason?
This guy has been a .298 hitter with a .934 OPS in more than 700 plate appearances in parts of three Triple-A seasons. He’s got the arm to play rightfield, enough athleticism to have occasionally played center and a first baseman’s glove stashed in his locker.
What’s not to like about Luke Raley?
Well, he doesn’t have Michael Brantley’s resume. Or Brandon Belt’s career numbers. Or Josh Lowe’s potential.
Raley does not have the pedigree of some of the free agents the Rays pursued in the offseason, nor is his ceiling quite as high as Lowe’s.
There is a Plan B quality to his candidacy for the starting job in rightfield, yet the Rays kept a spot for him on the 40-man roster all winter at the expense of losing some talented players. It was a bit of a risk for a hitter with fewer than 150 plate appearances in the big leagues at age 28, but it’s a clue to how tantalizing Raley’s bat has been in the minors.
“There’s a lot of players with similar track records, it’s kind of like they’re just starving for that opportunity,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Raley has come up (to the majors) but he’s not consistently gone out there and played. I don’t know if he’s going to get that lane, but we like him a lot. He’s got a lot of power. He made some good adjustments this offseason, and maybe he does put himself in a situation where he’s getting reps five out of seven days.
“There’s a lot of power there.”
Trying to adjust to big-league pitching is difficult in the best of situations, but it can be maddening when at-bats are limited to sporadic appearances. Especially for a 6-foot-4 player with a power swing. When Raley got six consecutive starts with the Rays last July, he hit .368 with a .632 slugging percentage in 24 plate appearances. But, with those type of at-bats harder to come by in bunches, his batting average was .119 in other situations.
“If you’re hitting in Triple-A, you can hit in the big leagues,” Raley said. “Yes, it’s a little bit of a difference, you’re seeing great arms every day in the big leagues. I understand that. But I’m ready for it to transfer over. And I’m certainly not making excuses. It’s not that I may only get an at-bat every three days. That can’t matter. If that’s my role, I’ve got to be able to succeed in that role. And I know I can do it, I have the confidence.
“I didn’t always feel this way, mentally. It’s something I’ve had to grow into. I wanted to come to the big leagues and be one of those guys that gets talked about all the time. No one ever dreams of being the guy that’s on the bench or being moved around, but you have to do it. It’s got to be a role for somebody. And I would take that role over being in the minor leagues.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.