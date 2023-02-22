Guardians Rays Baseball

Tampa Bay Rays’ Brandon Lowe celebrates with teammate Luke Raley after hitting a two-run home against the Cleveland Guardians on July 30.

 AP FILE PHOTO/Scott Audette

LAKE BUENA VISTA — The scouting report says you should be optimistic. Maybe even excited.

A left-handed-hitting outfielder with power? Isn’t that exactly what the Rays were looking for all offseason?


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments