ORLANDO — SeaWorld Orlando will ring in the New Year with fireworks on New Year’s Eve.
“To promote safe physical distancing while still offering incredible views of the fireworks displays around the park, SeaWorld has identified additional viewing locations and added extra shows to provide more opportunities for guests to safely enjoy the festivities this year,” it said in a news release. “The midnight fireworks display and countdown can be experienced from anywhere around SeaWorld’s large central lake, with proper physical distancing in place to help keep everyone safe and healthy.”
It will also have Holiday Reflections fireworks at 6:30, 8, and 9:30 p.m., it noted.
Spaced seating, increased sanitation, additional park signage and additional staffing will be implemented throughout the park, and additional exits also will be added for a safe exit from the park at the conclusion of the display.
For more information about the safety measures, visit seaworld.com/orlando/safety.
SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration is taking place daily through Dec. 31. SeaWorld transforms into a winter wonderland sparkling with holiday cheer, excitement, and more than three million lights.
There are ice skating shows, Santa and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at the park. After 6 p.m., it includes SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration with live music and dancing along with food, drinks and champagne (on New Year’s Eve).
“Guests can reserve a seat for a private Winter Wonderland on Ice at 11:30 p.m., followed by the best view of our midnight countdown and fireworks display,” it said. “Bayside Stadium opens at 10:30 p.m. for guests with Reserved Seating Packages. Located next to Wild Arctic, this two-level stadium will provide seated viewing for both the 11:30 p.m. Winter Wonderland on Ice show and our New Year’s Eve countdown and fireworks.”
Reservations are available at seaworld.com/orlando/upgrades/rides-and-shows/ starting at $29.99.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.