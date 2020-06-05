ORLANDO — SeaWorld announced its phased reopening — with capacity limitations — to start June 11 for SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando and Discovery Cove.
“The reopening of the parks will include enhanced health and safety protocols for cleaning and sanitizing, physical distancing, face covering requirements, and temperature screening,” it said in a news release. “A new online reservation system will also help manage capacity so that guests can enjoy a safe and fun experience while maintaining physical distancing.”
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. interim CEO Marc Swanson praised the state, Orange County and Orlando officials for their help.
“Over the past two months, we have worked with state and local health officials, third party medical and epidemiology experts, and attraction industry leaders to enhance our strict health, safety and cleanliness standards,” Swanson said. “We are committed to the health and safety of our guests, employees, and animals in our care, and will continue to follow the guidance of health officials as conditions evolve.”
SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica, Discovery Cove President Kyle Miller said the parks are “excited” to reopen.
“We know our guests are anxious to return, and we’re working hard to provide a safe environment so they can enjoy many more memorable experiences with us and their friends and family,” Miller said.
The parks have new websites about measures taking part at the parks that guests can expect.
The websites include:
The parks will require online reservations to assist with physical distancing, the news release stated.
“Guests will be asked to visit the reservation pages of park websites where reservations will be required to guarantee entry given anticipated demand,” the news release said. “Reservations will be available starting at 10 a.m. on June 8.”
For more information, visit seaworld.com/orlando/reservation, aquatica.com/orlando/reservation, and discoverycove.com for more details.
