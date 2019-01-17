LAKELAND — The works of Sebring artist Jean A. Cormier will be featured in a one-artist exhibition at the Polk Museum of Art in Lakeland running now through April 14.
The exhibition, entitled "Face to Face," is comprised of 28 of her most recent works in acrylic and oils. Laura Putnam, Exhibitions and Adult Programs Manager for the museum describes the collection as, "Bold both in its use of color and value and in their honest, thought-provoking and often witty representations of humans and animals."
Cormier, a 1973 graduate of the University of Tennessee with a BFA in Communications and Design and a minor in Art History, has been a Sebring resident since 1979 and is well known locally for her many years running a State Farm Insurance agency.
After spending decades away from the art world, Cormier retired and then began a new path as an artist in 2012. Over the past six years, she has exhibited widely throughout Florida and has been awarded with numerous "Best of Shows" and other major honors.
The Polk Museum of Art is affiliated with the Smithsonian and Florida Southern College. It is located at 800 East Palmetto Street in Lakeland. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Admission is free.
