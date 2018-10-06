SEBRING — Following the success of last year’s inaugural Sebring Business Expo, the second annual event went off without a hitch on Friday at the Jack C. Stroup Civic Center.
The event technically kicked off Thursday night with a meet and greet for vendors with wine and hors d’ oeuvres. According to the kick off attendees, it was a fun night of networking. Friday morning came and they got serious about highlighting their organizations.
Dozens of area businesses, schools and service providers set up a remote shop of sorts at booths that showcased the products or services each vendor offered. The businesses ran the gamut from financial institutions, home health services, tax preparers, LuLaRoe clothing, essential oils and even a college.
There was something for just about every adult who visited. There was entertainment and the Loafin’ Around food truck had lunch available in the parking lot. Vendors lured guests to their tables with freebies and photo ops with cute props. Many exhibitors had patrons fill out a slip in order to enter into a drawing for gift baskets.
Sebring Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Liz Barber was mingling with guests, making sure they found everything and checking in with vendors to make sure they were well stocked or needed anything.
“Last year’s event was very successful, so the Chamber of Commerce members wanted to have another one. We have had great participation from our vendors and exhibitors,” Barber said. “We have had even better participation from the community this year. We have about the same number of businesses as last year; we reconfigured everything this year so that there is more foot traffic going by the outside vendors and the food truck.”
Tradewinds Power Corporation was at the expo for the first time. They did not participate in the inaugural expo because they were not a chamber member. Taylor Douberley said she was please with the public’s turn out.
“Our company just joined the Chamber of Commerce; we are participating as new members,” Douberly said. “We have had a lot of people come by and ask for our business cards, get spec sheets for generators and are asking for quotes. This has been a great opportunity for Tradewinds Power Corporation.”
The guests were plentiful and had their own reasons for attending. Tiffany Rogers brought her newborn to the expo for an outing as she has been cooped up in the house for a while.
“They did a really good job advertising, that’s for sure,” she said. “I kept hearing about it and thought I would give it a try. They (advertisers) also said that there was a free gift. I guess that was the free bag. It’s nice but it doesn’t really have anything to do with me. I just stayed out here and shopped LuLaRoe and talked to the ladies.”
