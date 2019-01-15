SEBRING — On Friday, Sebring Assistant Fire Chief Dirk Riley taught a three-hour class on post-fire decontamination that focuses on reducing the risk of cancer in firefighters. Administrative staff from Highlands County Fire Rescue and one new hire from the City of Sebring Fire Department attended the training.
Firefighters have a substantially higher risk for cancer than the average American. Firefighter Cancer Alliance compared the rate of cancers in firefighters compared to the general public in the following summary:
• Testicular cancer (2.02 times greater risk)
• Multiple myeloma (1.53 times greater risk)
• Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (1.51 times greater risk)
• Skin cancer (1.39 times greater risk)
• Prostate cancer (1.28 times greater risk)
• Malignant melanoma (1.31 times great risk)
• Brain cancer (1.31 times greater risk)
• Colon cancer (1.21 times great risk)
• Leukemia (1.14 times greater risk)
“The most likely causes [of cancer in firefighters] are the chemicals emitted from regular household products when they burn,” Firefighters Cancer Alliance’s website stated.
Captain Austin Maddox from the Sebring Fire Department said, “When we come out of a structure fire, we try to get as much of the debris and carcinogens off as possible.”
After fighting a fire, firefighters clean off with water and mild soap and put their bunker gear in a clear plastic bag. When they get to the station, the gear is taken out of the bag and laundered in a special washing machine. Each person has two sets of bunker gear, so that a set of clean gear is always available.
“The University of Miami did research and found that rinsing off quickly [after a fire], reduces the amount of carcinogens they are carrying,” Maddox said.
An initiative by Firefighters Against the Cancer Epidemic started this training program, and Assistant Fire Chief Dirk Riley and three captains from the Sebring Fire Department attended this training. All members of the Sebring Fire Department have received instruction in decontamination after a fire, Riley said.
Decontaminating after a fire “reduces the amount of carcinogens being on a firefighter or cross contaminated to other areas like bunk rooms, vehicles and family,” Maddox said.
Highlands County Chief Marc Bashoor said, “Highlands County Fire Rescue has been on-boarding the new 24-hour firefighting staff. The on-boarding involves a multi-faceted training and education program for the new staff.
“The Highlands County Hazardous Materials Response Team is helping train members of the Sebring Fire Department in hazardous materials response, and the Sebring Fire Department is helping train HCFR in the state’s ‘green bucket’ program,” Bashoor said.
“It’s gratifying to see the city and county firefighting and special operations staff working together to build a safer and more effective team,” Bashoor said. “Both the citizens and fire departments will benefit from the shared training and expertise.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.