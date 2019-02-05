SEBRING — The Sebring Recreation Club held its annual Yard Sale and Bake Sale last Saturday. The Club is located in downtown Sebring at 333 Pomegranate Ave.
“We have pretty much everything you can think of,” said Judy Holloway, coordinator of the event. “From clothing to bedding and housewares to furniture and electronics, we have it.”
Julia Hinshaw was there with her friend Janet Wiseman. Hinshaw was looking at a tea set while Wiseman purchased a dainty pink table lamp.
“This is for my sister. She loves vintage things like this. I’ll have to pack it carefully so I can take it home on the plane,” said Wiseman.
For those coming early, there were donuts and coffee to enjoy while browsing indoors and outdoors at the massive display of items for sale.
“We also have lunch with soups (chicken rice and vegetable beef), sandwiches (Sloppy Joes and hot dogs) and desserts (cakes, pies, cup cakes, cookies and fudge),” said Holloway.
Holloway serving up the hot dogs. Karen Peters, from Pennsylvania, purchased one along with an egg custard pie.
“I guess you could say I came all the way from Pennsylvania for the pie! It looks fabulous,” said Peters.
The tables were full of great items including holiday treasures and jewelry. Many people were browsing through a large selection of paperback books.
Sandy Wildasin was looking over ceramics and various table sets. She decided on a cute decorated tea pot as her selection.
Carol Chesebrough was checking out the various items available at the jewelry and craft table.
“I’m looking for rhinestones and bling items. I have a machine and like to decorate clothing with rhinestones.”
The Sebring Recreation center is a hive of activities. The membership fee is only $30 per person for fun all year long.
They offer activities such as shuffleboard (with 36 courts), bridge, pinochle, line dancing, table tennis, game nights, dinners and much more.
They are host to the shuffleboard and table tennis games of the Heartland Games competition. The Center also hosts some of the State of Florida Shuffleboard lunch meetings and tournaments.
“We have such a wide range of fun things to do,” said Holloway. “We have a monthly calendar that has events and activities seven days a week.”
Other fun events during the year are the upcoming Chili Cook-Off and the 50th Anniversary Party with dinner and entertainment.
For more information, please call the center at 863-385-2966. They are located at 333 Pomegranate in downtown Sebring, behind the Sherriff’s Department.
