The following words, written by Dr. Seuss in the 1950’s, still ring true today.
“Children’s reading and children’s thinking are the rock-bottom base upon which this country will rise. Or not rise. In these days of tension and confusion, writers are beginning to realize that books for children have a greater potential for good or evil than any other form of literature on earth.”
As the last word is read, many of you may be proclaiming today’s social media carries every bit as much potential as traditional books. I won’t argue that here. The fact that reading itself is so powerful— for good or evil — is the point. Dr. Seuss, while offering marvelous entertainment to children through his own writing, understood that reading is more than entertainment. He understood it’s a way to teach children to think. I’d add, the goal is to empower children to become lifelong, independent thinkers, learning and weighing what they read with an open mind.
Back in the late 1990’s, the National Education Association (NEA) had a brainstorm: If schools hold pep rallies to get kids excited about sports, why not do something ‘fun’ to get kids excited about reading? To that end, they chose March 2 (Dr. Seuss’ birthday) as Read Across America Day. It has been celebrated all across our country since 1998.
I urge all families to participate in this special day. Go to the library. Share a poem. Dress as your favorite fictional character. Read to someone or listen to someone read. You can go to www.readacrossamerica.org for more ideas. But at the very least, make the effort to read with your children, grandchildren, siblings, or volunteer to read at a local school.
Remember, books can take us anywhere,
from a mountaintop to a dentist’s chair,
from a deep, dark cave that makes us shiver,
to a pleasant trip down a winding river.
to get to one of these wondrous sites,
just open a book and enjoy the delights.
Millie Anderson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.