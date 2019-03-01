I own dozens of books written about fishing. Freshwater, saltwater – bass, walleye, musky’s, you name it, I’ve probably got a book written about it. In fact, one of my greatest written treasures, and what I’ve always thought to be the greatest book about fishing ever written is a book entitled “Spoonplugging – Your Guide to Lunker Catches”.
My first edition book, written and signed by E. L. “Buck” Perry, was given to me many years ago by Buck himself, at the end of one of the many seminars on fishing that we hosted in Akron, Ohio. Considered by many to be “The Daddy of Structure Fishing,” Buck coined many of the terms we use today like migration routes, structure and breaklines. His influence on thousands of fishermen has been around since the 1950’s and will continue into the foreseeable future. Buck was well ahead of the times when he wrote and lectured about the “home of the fish” being deep water. He believed strongly in the “key to fishing success was knowledge,” and that there were no “experts” when it came to fishing.
For the last 40 years, I didn’t believe anyone would ever write a more definitive book on fishing than Buck Perry. But I was wrong.
Last summer I was reading an article in one of my fishing magazines and in it, the author mentioned a book “Knowing BASS – The Scientific Approach to Catching More Fish,” by Keith A. Jones, PhD. And recommended it to every bass fisherman. I wrote down the name of the book with the intention of going on-line and buying it. Time passed and one day, months later, I happened to see the note to myself, so I sat down at my computer and tried to find the book.
To my amazement, I found it listed on Amazon, as well as EBay, for hundreds of dollars. I thought it had to be a mistake. Books about fishing don’t sell for that kind of money. But there it was, $360.00 on Amazon. $625.00 on EBay. I couldn’t believe it! Why was it so much money?
I figured it must be a mistake, and kind of forgot about it for a while. Last month I thought about it again, so I did another search and it was still available. And still hundreds of dollars on both sites. So, I decided to check some of the book stores. Barnes and Noble and Books-A-Million did not have the book, neither did the local library. Someone at Barnes and Noble mentioned that it was “out of print.”
I was about to give up on my search when I mentioned it to one of my fishing buddies, Dave Bennington. Dave is a fisherman as well as a voracious reader, often reading as many as 3 or 4 books a week. He and I have traded books and magazines for years. I mentioned my difficulty in finding the book, and that it was apparently out of print and the few copies that were available, were very expensive.
Last week Dave called and said he had the book. He had contacted someone at the library who reached out to other libraries and found a copy. He assured me that he would let me read it as soon as he’d finished it.
The book is written by Keith A. Jones and has a copyright of 2002. Jones spent much of his career as a scientist, working for Berkley & Company, one of the largest manufacturers of fishing tackle in the world. To some, including myself, it would seem that anyone working for a fishing tackle company might have certain bias towards lures or products produced by the company. But, according to Paul C. Johnson, in writing the foreword to the book, he said “Unlike many academics, Jones has no aversion to working where products are sold for a profit. He steadfastly refuses to compromise scientific standards or massage his findings to meet marketing hyperbole.”
I just finished reading the book, and I will readily admit, I have learned a number of things about bass that I never knew before. Buck Perry’s book is a treasure of knowledge. Keith A. Jones Book is a treasure of scientific knowledge.
Anyone who likes to fish for largemouth bass would do well to read both books, but bear in mind, “Knowing Bass” is written very much like a school text book and although Jones makes every attempt to keep it simple and straight-forward, it is a scientifically written book.
There is much to learn about a bass’s hearing, how they interpret color and smell as well as hundreds of other important aspects of how and why they do what they do. It’s a terrific read and I highly recommend it to anyone who shares Buck Perry’s belief that “knowledge is the key to success.”
Unfortunately, I have to return the book to Dave Bennington so he can return it to the library. I’ve given some thought to actually copying the 298 pages and making my own book. At my age, I often forget items I’d like to remember. Having a written copy to refresh my memory always helps.
When I consider the hundreds and thousands of dollars I have invested in fishing, from my boat to all my fishing gear, I suppose $300.00+ dollars may not be that big of a deal to pay for a book.
If bass fishing is important to you, and you have the desire to become even more proficient at catching bass, I highly recommend this book (even if you have to buy it).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.