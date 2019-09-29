By CINDY SWIRKO
The Gainesville Sun
GAINESVILLE — Washington is known for apples, but researchers at Washington State University — along with colleagues at the University of Florida — may have discovered a long-sought holy grail in the quest to stem citrus greening, the disease that has decimated the Florida’s flagship crop.
WSU scientists are able to grow the bacteria that causes citrus greening — a major step in the creation of resistant plants or treatments for the disease. Among the researchers is David Gang, professor and director of the Tissue Imaging and Proteomics Laboratory at WSU.
To grow the bacteria, researchers first needed samples of it. And that’s where Nabil Killiny, UF associate professor in the Department of Plant Pathology Citrus Research and Education Center, comes in.
As part of his research, Killiny grows the insects that transmit the bacteria to trees and studies the nutrients they require. Killiny provided leaves and stems from infected Hamlin orange trees to the scientists at WSU.
From that, scientists were able to find the right recipe of oxygen, salts, acids, vitamins and other ingredients needed to promote long-term growth of a bacteria — something that had stymied earlier efforts.
“We always had the bacteria for short term, and then we would lose it. Now we have the bacteria for more than two years and can replicate it very nicely,” Killiny said. “Now we have the Florida strain in culture, so Florida will be the first state to get benefits.”
In 2003-04, Florida produced about 240 million boxes of the fruit, Florida Citrus Mutual communications director Andrew Meadows said. Greening was found in 2005, and since then, about 70 million boxes a year have been harvested. About 850,000 acres were planted in oranges; now it’s about 425,000 acres.
