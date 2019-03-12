I find myself, tonight, in a reflective mood and I thought we might take a few minutes reflecting on some things. My hope is that it will spur you to do the same. I suspect most of us spend some time reflecting and some time looking forward. While we don’t want to spend too much time looking back, there is some value in doing so.
For today’s column, we’re going to go back 10 years, five years, one year, six months, and one month.
Ten years ago it was spring 2009 and the Steelers, Yankees, and Lakers were champions. My daughters were 24 and 20 and I was a spry 47-year-old. My wife and I had recently completed Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University and we were about to embark on a journey that would revolutionize our lives. I had also lost the last of my 60 pounds and still wary of whether I would gain it all back.
Where were you in 2009? What was going on in your life? What goals did you have? Did you meet those goals?
Let’s go back five years now, to 2014. The first of my granddaughters had been born and was 3 years old. The Giants, Seahawks, and Spurs were champions. I was still coaching girls’ basketball and JV volleyball, and teaching algebra at Sebring High School. My goal of winning a district championship continued to elude me, a goal I would never accomplish. I was still hoping to finish my first marathon.
How about a year ago, March 2018. My second granddaughter had been born and was now 2 years old. After 31 years of coaching basketball in some form or fashion, I had resigned as girls’ varsity coach, but was still coaching JV volleyball. After 11 years of teaching algebra, I was now in my second year of teaching U.S. history. One of the highlights of my entire coaching career occurred during this time. I was able to happily and proudly serve as the assistant girls’ basketball coach at Hill-Gustat Middle School with my favorite head coach, my daughter Whitney. I had now completed two marathons; the last one with Whitney. And, I started taking self-defense classes with a local Krav Maga instructor.
How did your life look a year ago? What has changed? What goals have you met?
A month ago, February 2019, was also a month of milestones. I had resigned from coaching after 32 years. I had also notified my bosses that I would be resigning from Sebring High School after 14 years teaching there pending a move to Tennessee. My youngest daughter had gotten engaged and the plans were well under way for a summer wedding. I began to earnestly seek help with a leg injury that continues to hamper me.
Thank you so much for humoring me in this brief personal recollection. As I look back over these last bits of life, I am happy to report that I have not gained the 60 pounds back and the principles of Financial Peace University have stuck. I am most happy to report that my wife and I have been married for 35 years and still going strong. My children are incredible adults, and I am the Papa to two amazing granddaughters. I am so glad I spent this time looking back, were you?
Mike Lee is a teacher and life coach. More information at www.simpleelifecoach.com.
