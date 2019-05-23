SEBRING – Sebring Blue Streak Dylan Crisman signed a scholarship to continue his football career as a Norwich University Cadet on Friday.
Located in Northfield, Vermont, Norwich University is celebrating 200 years, and is the oldest private military college and the birthplace of ROTC.
“I am extremely excited,” said Dylan Crisman. “This is a big opportunity that I have been waiting for my entire life. I am extremely blessed to have the opportunity I have to play football. I went to a college fair in Lake Wales and talked to several coaches but found the one that financially fit what I needed. I went on a campus visit and I liked the atmosphere. I really like the school and the coaches were great. The whole experience was positive. I am a little nervous about going because it is a big step. Going from high school to college and being so far away from family and friends. My parents have been my biggest support. They have put in time, effort, money and have done all they can to make sure I succeed. My family will be moving up and I am extremely blessed to have that family support. It will be nice to have them nearby.”
Crisman’s father and family were ecstatic to see his hard work pay off.
“I am beyond excited and proud of Dylan,” said father, Charles Crisman IV. “He has worked really hard and he truly deserves everything coming to him. He has really dedicated himself for four years to the school and to making himself the best he can be on and off the field. We are so tremendously proud of him. This scholarship takes a lot of burden off of us. He is going to be a member of a prestigious university and that is beyond belief. There have been NFL players that have graduated from Norwich and it is awesome for him to go to a school like that. I am not ready for him to leave but we will be relocating to the Northfield area and we will live in Vermont while he goes to school so we can watch him play football on Saturday’s. Our biggest struggle was going to all the football camps and just doing all the traveling. He has been playing city league since the age of 6 and all the long Saturday’s of being out there from sunup to sundown. He has really put a lot into football and he really deserves this. Dylan will have to follow the same protocol he had throughout high school. He will gravitate to the people that are like him and he has always stayed in the right crowds and hung with the right people. This is a great thing to see and I am just so proud.”
Sebring head football coach LaVaar Scott thinks Crisman, who played wide receiver, will have a bright future if he continues to work hard.
“Dylan always gave great effort and ran great routes,” said Scott. “He is going to have to work to succeed. He will have to be first in line, first at work outs, taking care of academics and the little things are what count. Everyone can catch, everyone can run routes but are you going to do the little things? Are you going to be the one they worry about going to class and taking care of academics. They are not going to hold your hand. I am proud of him and that he stuck with the program. Things did not always go the way he wanted them to go. He had some friends leave and it could have been easy for him to say ‘I’m leaving too’ but he stuck with the program. I appreciate that he was loyal to the program. He will be hard to replace.”
“Dylan was a player that was easy to coach,” said Sebring JV coach Jones. “When I first had him in youth league, there was a player injured and he stepped into that role. I was lucky enough to also coach him in JV. I am super proud of him. I think he has all the tools needed to succeed. As long as he keeps his work ethic and keeps his academics up he will do great.”
Crisman will head to Vermont to be a wide receiver for Norwich in NCAA Division III. Crisman will leave August 13 to start the next chapter of his life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.