When she came to Highlands County from Puerto Rico 17 years ago, Glorisabelle Agosto was a former waitress and bartender who had recently lost a young child to cancer. Moving to Florida with five nurses recruited for employment at a local hospital, she had $300 in her pocket and the promise of work as the group’s nanny.
“It was hard at first,” she admitted. With little English and no knowledge of the area, she often got lost. Pushing herself to learn the language and community, this go-getter didn’t stop there.
“I received food stamps for just three months while I worked to become a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA).” She then entered the workforce, serving at Lake Placid Health Care for several years. “The manager was wonderful to me and we are still good friends.” She later worked for a local OB/GYN and believes it helped her in her overall understanding.
“Seeing the link between pregnancy and childbirth really helped me in pediatrics. I feel I’m able to be more supportive when new mothers come into the office.” At Heartland Pediatrics, Agosto also found a mentor in physician, Dr. Rajeswari Sonni. “She is so wonderful and has been encouraging me to continue my studies. She is writing my support letters for the next step in my education.”
Agosto had started on prerequisites to pursue nursing with Sacred Heart University. She completed three classes but then work obligations cropped up. There was a difficult separation and divorce, but she kept going. She needed to buy a home for her family, but remained focused. Now returning to South Florida State College with her eye on entering the nursing program, she is more than ready.
“Since 2014, I have been working towards this. I take it one step at a time and it doesn’t matter how long it will take because I will get there. I have to.” For Agosto, this is much more than a dream she is pursuing. For her, it is a promise yet fulfilled to the one she serves first and foremost.
With tears, she shared the story of her youngest daughter, stricken with cancer and taken far too soon. She feels she owes this to the one she lost and yearns to become a nurse so she is able to help others on a greater level.
“I asked God if he took her to please help me become a nurse so I can help others.” Choking back emotion, she recalls memories, bittersweet, of nurses who cared for her daughter during those difficult months. “I’m doing this for her and also my two other children.”
Working full-time each day, she takes night classes in microbiology. Admitting it requires a huge sacrifice, she must balance work, her children’s needs and schedules along with her own continuing education. Sharing her struggles, she hopes to inspire others.
“Search deep within yourself what you have to offer and where you can serve,” she urged. Agosto also wants those going through tough times not to give up.
“When you are in the middle of those kinds of circumstances, know there is more to come. You have to continue. Every trial is meant to equip you to better help others.”
Despite the painful moments, she remains profoundly grateful.
“I went through all that, but I am so thankful for all I still have and have been able to do.” Focused on her kids and serving others, she constantly strives forward.
Her son has recently graduated Sebring High School and is pursuing his Bachelors of Science at Valencia College in Orlando, soon to transfer to University of Central Florida. Her daughter, a bit younger, is on an All-Star travel team.
“I’m so proud of them and of my town,” she gushed. “This small community opened the door to me to better myself and my whole family. I am ever so thankful.” So delighted, she worked to bring her entire family to live here.
“My mother moved here in 2004 and my sister and brother, they are twins, also came in 2005.” Her oldest brother, serving in the U.S. Army for 18 years, visits the region whenever he is on break. By 2006, all her family joined her.
A single mother for five years now, while she would like comfort of another’s arms around her at night, Agosto has no time for a social life. Her focus remains on completing her degree before her daughter heads off to college. Agosto has many long days and nights ahead of her.
“I just have to keep going. For my kids and for my promise to God,” she insists. “I can’t do it on my own, but only with God’s grace and mercy.”
Agosto hopes her story empowers other women not to give up, but to stay focused no matter what happens or how long it takes. “After the rain,” she reminds, “You get a beautiful flower.”
