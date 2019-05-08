Editor’s Note: Avon Park High School did not field a girls tennis team this year.
Sebring’s Ryleah Myhre had a season to remember as the junior went 8-3 at No. 1 singles and 9-2 at No. 1 doubles to help the Blue Streaks win the Class 3A-District 8 title.
Myhre won her No. 1 singles match at the regional semifinals to qualify for the Class 3A State Tennis Championships in Orlando. Myhre gained a great deal of experience competing against the best in the state.
“Ryleah had a great season in singles as well as doubles,” said veteran Sebring girls tennis coach Janie Hollinger. “She stepped up to the No. 1 singles spot and proved herself worthy. She was our team captain and kept us organized and on track. Ryleah showed great sportsmanship and respect to her teammates, her opponents and her coaches. She is a very determined and focused player who never gives up.”
For her ability and accomplishments, Myhre has been selected as the Highlands News-Sun 2019 All-Highlands Girls Tennis Player of the Year.
“It’s great to win this award,” Myhre said. “I’ve come a long way and improved a lot. The team atmosphere is beneficial to me and coach Hollinger is amazing. I have been playing tennis since I was a kid and I enjoy the mental part of the game.”
The Team
Jasmine Main, junior, Lake Placid — Main played No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles for the Green Dragons. “Jasmine is a solid player and continues to get better,” said Lake Placid girls tennis coach Jason Holden.
Emily Joseph, senior, Sebring — Joseph played No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles for the Blue Streaks. She went 5-5 in singles and 10-1 in doubles to help Sebring win the district title. “Emily dug deep in every match and fought her way to the top,” said Hollinger. “She will be greatly missed next year.”
Lauren Chapman, sophomore, Lake Placid — Chapman played No. 2 singles and also played doubles for the Green Dragons. “Lauren improved and has a lot of potential,” Holden said.
Mara Pepper, sophomore, Sebring — Pepper had a 9-1 record in singles for the district champion Blue Streaks. “Mara showed great determination this year and really improved her game,” Hollinger said. “She is one of those players that gets everything back and moves her opponent around the court.
Kiersten DeJesus, junior, Sebring — DeJesus went 10-1 at No. 4 singles and 10-1 at No. 2 doubles for the Blue Streaks. “Kiersten not only developed great ground strokes and net play, but she kept in each match mentally all the way through,” Hollinger said. “This was Kiersten’s first year in the top 5 and we are looking forward to what she brings to the team next year.”
Katherine Pham, sophomore, Sebring — Pham played No. 5 singles and went 10-1. she also played No. 1 doubles where she went 10-1. “Katherine’s improvement from day 1 to districts was amazing,” Hollinger said. “Her steady play kept her in the game. We are looking for great things from her in the future.”
Honorable Mention
Becky Whitehead, junior, Lake Placid — Whitehead played singles and doubles for the Green Dragons. “Becky always played with a lot of effort,” Holden said.
Kosha Upadhyaya, sophomore, Sebring — Upadhyaya played No. 6 for Sebring during the season. “Kosha has developed her ground strokes and is improving with every match she plays,” Hollinger said. “She has been a joy to have on the team this year and she is determined to move up to the top 5 spot next year.”
Sinthia Gomez, junior, Lake Placid — Gomez had a solid season for the Green Dragons. “Sinthia worked hard to improve,” Holden said.
Coach Of The Year
For guiding her team to a district championship and a spot in the regional semifinals, Sebring’s Janie Hollinger has been selected as the Highlands News-Sun 2019 All-Highlands Girls Tennis Coach of the Year.
