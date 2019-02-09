NOTE: The following article was originally published in the Highlands News-Sun on Jan. 18, 2013. With pending legislation in areas of our country currently promoting the option of aborting the innocent, not only in the third trimester, but also just after birth, this article had been updated and is being republished as a reminder of the sanctity of all human life.
Have you ever noticed a really funny bumper sticker? I have always been fond of “If You Don’t Like My Driving, Stay Off Of The Sidewalk!” There are, no doubt, hundreds of humorous little messages like that displayed on vehicles everywhere. Well, as much as I like to laugh, my favorite bumper sticker is not a funny one at all. It reads very simply, “It’s A Child, Not A Choice.”
Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, was the 40th anniversary of the Supreme Court decision to make abortion legal. The landmark case was infamously known as Roe vs. Wade. The decision made that day has allowed the murder of over 60 million innocent children ever since.
Now some people will say, “Kevin, how can you say that. It is not a child; it is a fetus – just a bunch of lifeless tissue.” Well, that does not make much sense. Have you ever noticed that even though opinions differ about what is actually in the mother’s womb, everyone agrees that at the moment of birth, it is a child? For those who would say the child is only tissue inside the womb, please explain what miraculous event occurs at the instant of birth that transforms that tissue into a child outside the womb. Furthermore, if you shove the child back in because it is not done yet, does it become just a bunch of tissue again? Of course not! That would be absolutely absurd.
As in everything we do, we must always go to God and see what He says through His word, the Bible. We all have heard the 6th commandment from Exodus 20:13, “You shall not murder,” which is later taught in Matthew 19:18 and Romans 13:9. But, if the child is only lifeless tissue, then abortion would not be murder, so we have to find out how the word of God views the unborn.
David wrote about himself as a person, not only at birth, but also at conception in Psalm 51:5.
In 2 Kings 19:3, Hezekiah referred to babies prior to birth as “children.”
Job said stillborn children were “infants that never saw light” in Job 3:16.
God clearly recognizes life when He said in Jeremiah 1:5, “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you.”
When Elizabeth was pregnant and she heard that Mary was also pregnant, Elizabeth’s child is said to have “leaped in her womb” (Luke 1:41).
And what about Mary, the virgin mother of Jesus? Did God through the Holy Spirit place within her body a child or a choice? The Bible records in Matthew 1:18 that “she was found to be with child.” How terrible it would have been for us if she had viewed our Savior as a choice and simply ended His life because it was too inconvenient or embarrassing to deal with at the time.
It eludes me sometimes as to the reasoning behind abortion. Its seems both illogical and immoral, but it is also legal in this country. However, something legally right is not always biblically right. In other words, just because the laws of men approve of a given act, that does not mean that God gives His approval of the same act. Nowhere in the Bible is a child referred to as lifeless tissue, nor is abortion condoned. We should have the same attitude, thoughts, and beliefs as the Lord God, and He loves life. And, even further, He abhors anything that would allow for the destruction of the precious lives that He so carefully created.
Respect your life and your body by respecting the life and the body of the child who is not yet born. An unborn child, like us, is created by God in His image. Yes, he or she is a child. No, that child is not a choice.
Kevin’s Komments is written by Kevin Patterson and presented by the Sebring Parkway church of Christ assembling at 3800 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Find them on the internet at www.sebringcoc.com, or e-mail them at sebringparkway@sebringcoc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.