SEBRING — Mrs. W is an 82-year-old woman, who was diagnosed with dementia in 2016. She is a deceased Navy veteran’s wife. Her condition created many difficulties including forgetting to pay the taxes on her mortgage-free home. Her dementia requires full care 24-7.
Recently, her granddaughter came to care for her needs. Hospice comes three times a week, allowing the granddaughter to work outside the home.
This dire situation came to Terry Daisey’s attention through her affiliation with the Seventh Day Adventist Church. She is a past officer of the Women of the Moose at the Sebring Moose Lodge. These two organizations were able to work together to save Mrs. W’s home from the scheduled tax auction.
At the Lodge, the Women of the Moose always do something wonderful for needy families at Christmas time. Terry presented this case to the Senior Regent, Vicki Criswell, and the Women of the Moose came through with a donation. These funds, together with those of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, saved Mrs. W’s home from auction and her eviction that was scheduled for Dec. 22.
Former Pastor Emil Moldrik and his wife Ruth launched the fundraising in asking church members to support this cause. They are even instructing the granddaughter in wise budgeting practices. Dr. Antonio Roa and his wife Dorie were instrumental in providing aid to this families’ needs.
On Monday, Nov. 18, the group, including Sebring Moose 2259 Administrator Mike Conley and Governor Mike Schwacke, went to a prearranged appointment with Eric T. Zwayer, Tax Collector. They presented him with two certified checks paying Mrs. W’s delinquent taxes in full.
All involved in this effort aspire to Christian ideals. We extend a special thank you to those who sacrificed and blessed a precious widow from losing her home. In the words of our Lord Jesus Christ, “Inasmuch as you have done it for one of the least of these, you have done it unto Me.”
