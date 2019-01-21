I am writing with a compliment and a concern.
The compliment: Your editorial published in late December about the accident on Christmas Day that killed four people. Crossing a double yellow line is a choice, but in that Christmas Day choice, four people are no longer alive, and so many others carry the memories. Each of these four people had family and friends. The accident affected EMS personnel and investigating officers and reporters and firefighters and so many of us who read the local news stories that motivated the editorial I appreciate.
The concern: In the Jan. 14, 2019 issue of your paper, a column written by Suzy Cohen titled "6 reasons to be less nice this year" and offering more information via the internet concerns me because the news media in general reports the "bad news" on the front page above the fold or on Facebook or via chats or regular emails or just by feeling that exceeding the speed limit and crossing double yellow lines is a personal choice, and I'm done being nice.
My No. 1 rule while I taught in K-12 schools was courtesy. When I was fortunate enough to teach in faith-based schools, I could use The Golden Rule. "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you."
Georgia Lee Eshelman, Ph.D.
Sebring
