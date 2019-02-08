Culture is the way groups generally do things based on what people care about most, explains Miles McPherson in his book “The Third Option.” “The universal concerns we all share of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, can be expressed in many unique ways. We all care about developing meaningful, loving, and compatible relationships. We all care about having healthy families and raising children who succeed in life… We all have the desire to fulfill our purposes in life, and want to freely pursue our hopes and dreams… We desire to express all our uniqueness and creativity. We all need to give and receive love.”
Although none of us want to readily admit this, the way we typically give and receive love is emotional, conditional, convenient, and self-serving. From casual interactions and friendships to family members and marriages, it is natural to be nice as long as the other person is nice, show patience only to the extent the other does, forgive only as much as I feel you deserve, and love as long as it makes me feel good.
As Paul writes throughout the book of Romans, however, love must be sincere, devoted, honorable, joyful, patient, faithful, peaceful, hospitable, and humble. McPherson adds, love is not a contract. “Love is a covenant to represent the heart of God, whether I feel like it or not, and whether I understand it or not. There are no contractual loopholes – no ifs, ands, or buts – when it comes to love.”
We must give and receive a love that grieves, heals and forgives together. “Even though we can never really know what it’s like to walk in someone else’s shoes, sometimes all it takes is a glimpse into their world to touch our hearts,” shares McPherson.
We must create a culture of love that respects, honors and hopes. Our community is filled with talented, unique, passionate individuals. And with everyone’s abilities and hearts combined, what an incredible culture in which to raise up the next generation. As long as we strive to keep our focus on the value of others instead of giving in to our natural, self-seeking desires. Such a culture of love will serve as the foundation for strength, peace, and unity.
“We can only nurture unity by honoring the value that God places on each of us,” believes McPherson. “Do you have God’s heartbeat in your chest for the well-being of others?”
Carissa Marines serves as CEO of the Champion for Children Foundation, now celebrating 25 years of providing child abuse prevention programs and early intervention services to children and families in Highlands County. Help spread the culture of hope and love within our community, all donations are tax-deductible.
