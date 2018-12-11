On Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese military launched a surprise attack on the United States Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor began at 7:55 that morning. The entire attack took only one hour and 15 minutes. The Japanese strike force consisted of 353 aircraft launched from four heavy carriers. The attack killed 2,403 U.S. personnel, including 68 civilians, and destroyed or damaged 19 U.S. Navy ships, including eight battleships. On Dec. 8, U.S. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt addressed Congress. Included in his remarks,
“Yesterday, December 7th, 1941 — a date which will live in infamy — the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan. No matter how long it may take us to overcome this premeditated invasion, the American people in their righteous might will win through to absolute victory. I believe that I interpret the will of the Congress and of the people when I assert that we will not only defend ourselves to the uttermost, but will make it very certain that this form of treachery shall never again endanger us. Hostilities exist. There is no blinking at the fact that our people, our territory, and our interests are in grave danger. With confidence in our armed forces, with the unbounding determination of our people, we will gain the inevitable triumph— so help us God. I ask that the Congress declare that since the unprovoked and dastardly attack by Japan on Sunday, December 7th, 1941, a state of war has existed between the United States and the Japanese empire.” The “Sleeping Giant” has awakened!
As National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 2018 rolled through the calendar, my students and I were concluding a project on World War II. Also, during this time, former president George H. W. Bush, a member of that very Greatest Generation passed away. The stories of bravery, courage, perseverance, determination, and unabashed love and devotion of country are stunning and, in many cases, almost impossible to believe.
They endured the Bataan Death March, Japanese Death Ships, untold beatings, horrific medical experiments – some while alive. They were starved, beheaded, infected with disease: cholera, typhoid, anthrax, plague, syphilis. Others were cut up alive to see what happened in successive stages of hemorrhagic fever. Others had their blood siphoned off and replaced by horse blood. Others were shot, burned with flamethrowers, blown up with shrapnel and left to develop gas gangrene, bombarded with lethal doses of X rays, whirled to death in giant centrifuges, subjected to high pressure in sealed chambers until their eyes popped from their sockets, electrocuted, dehydrated, frozen, boiled alive,” according to renowned historian Gavan Daws.
The history of our country is replete with stories of men and women who displayed the same commitment and allegiance to the principles upon which our country was founded. As I constantly remind my students, may I respectfully remind you, too, that the cost of freedom is steep and we must be ever vigilant. President John F. Kennedy put it this way, “Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and the success of liberty.”
Mike Lee is a teacher and coach. More information at www.simpleelifecoach.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.