Last Monday, I gave into my curiosity and attended the Sebring Community Redevelopment Council’s meeting. It was the first public meeting I had attended in a long time and I felt it best to attend an unfamiliar department’s meeting. This way, I could gain some valuable knowledge into the local government and just to see what I could learn.
So there I was, sitting through the average business of their meeting and just listening to the Sebring CRA debate various grant requests. At the end of the meeting, I felt intrigued to ask several questions as to how they carry out their work and the purpose behind it.
The men and women of the board seemed to welcome my questions and took a good amount of time to answer them. They even asked for my opinion on what should be remodeled in the downtown area. This left me satisfied, knowing that they were happy with my presence and my questions.
At the end of the meeting, I left with two very valuable lessons. The first of these lessons being that the Sebring Community Redevelopment Advisory Board does a significant amount with the limited resources it has. One of the things that the council explained to me was their method of bringing businesses to the downtown area.
While U.S. 27 has the constant flow of people and is a huge draw for businesses, the Sebring CRA assists in infrastructure for the downtown area’s buildings. When a new business wants to relocate to a building in Downtown Sebring that may not be in the best quality, the Sebring CRA steps in to assist in the remodeling cost.
It is also worth mentioning that the Community Redevelopment Agency gives grants to various events that are being held in Downtown Sebring in order to increase foot traffic.. It is their only way of fighting the draw of U.S. 27, as Florida Statutes limit it to this job.
So while many may want to blame people like the Community Redevelopment Agency for the lack of businesses, they may not realize that they are putting the maximum amount of effort they can. The Community Redevelopment Agency is not able to directly bring a business to the downtown area, unlike an Economic Development Council. So understanding this made me appreciate the work this council puts in.
A large amount of events put on in Downtown Sebring are partially funded by this council and many improvements to the area are done by the CRA. They do the absolute best they can with the limited power they have.
The second piece of lesson I learned from this public meeting is that its appearance would lead you to believe it was not a public meeting. I say this in the sense that I was one of two people in attendance.
While I understand that everyone has responsibilities they have to fulfill, I stress the fact that these meetings affect the average Highlands County resident. Many decisions are made in these small public meetings, from grants for new events to voting on a remodeling of a public space. I strongly suggest the reader of today’s column makes an effort to attend a public meeting. Whether it be a County Commission meeting or a Community Redevelopment Agency meeting, I can promise that they will appreciate every new face they see. The men and women in our local government have always welcomed any input on their actions, even when I displayed discontent with some things.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.
