Sebring defensive tackle Jordan Rose didn’t just defend the run, he had the speed and quickness to also penetrate into the backfield and blow plays up before they ever got started.
Rose, who also played at defensive end, had 59 tackles, 14 sacks and 24 tackles for loss for 131 yards. The powerful 6-foot, 2-inch, 225-pound Blue Streak athlete had 20 quarterback pressures to help Sebring reach the Class 6A state playoffs.
“Jordan was a big-time run defender and pass rusher,” said Sebring head coach LaVaar Scott. “He was a force and almost set a sack record.”
For his ability and accomplishments, Rose has been selected as the Highlands News-Sun 2018 All-Highlands Defensive Player of the Year.
“It means a lot to win this award,” said Rose. “It’s something I’ve worked for and winning it was one of my goals for this year. My coaches pushed me to get better and I’m happy I was able to get this done.”
The Team
Dah’Quan Braswell, senior, Avon Park — Braswell was a force at defensive end for the Red Devils until he suffered a season-ending leg injury in the sixth game of the season. “Day Day” was the heartbeat of our defense,” said Avon Park head coach Jerry Hudnell. “Last season he was selected 2nd Team Class 4A All Florida Team. This year he was on his was to a 1st Team nod when he suffered a broken leg in game 6. His presence was missed as we dropped our last 4 games without him.
Erskin Toliver Jr., junior, Lake Placid — Toliver Jr. played cornerback and had 7 interceptions, a fumble recovery returned 94 yards for a touchdown, 17 pass break-ups and 19 tackles. “Erskin was probably the most improved player on the team,” said former Lake Placid coach Andy Judah. “He caught more passes thrown his way than the intended receivers did. Erskin also hauled in 2 TD passes.”
Mike Healy, senior, Sebring — Haley played defensive end and had 61 tackles, 6 sacks, 15 tackles for loss and 18 quarterback pressures to help the Blue Streaks reach the state playoffs. “Mike is a big, athletic defensive end that caused a lot of problems for offenses,” said coach Scott.
Jalen Turner, senior, Avon Park — Turner played linebacker for the Red Devils. “Jalen was the driving force behind our defense,” Hudnell said. “There weren’t too many plays that he was not involved making the tackle, forcing a fumble, forcing a runner to change sides of the field, or sacking the quarterback. Jalen finished the year with 97 tackles, 7 quarterback sacks, 5 forced fumbles and 3 fumble recoveries.”
Tahj Williams, senior, Lake Placid — Williams played cornerback and had 2 interceptions, one returned 55 yards for a score, 1 fumble recovery, 11 total tackles and 12 pass breakups. “Along with Erskin Toliver, Tahj gave us the ability to have both CB’s on an island and really get after it up front,” Judah said. “Tahj never backed down from a challenge.”
Roger Yarde, senior, Sebring — Yarde was solid at linebacker with 66 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions and 8 quarterback pressures. Yarde was selected to play in the FACA All-Star Football Game. “Roger is an athletic linebacker that could play anywhere on the field,” coach Scott said. “He’s a great defender that teams had to know where he was.”
Hunter Vanderpool, junior, Avon Park — Vanderpool was effective at linebacker for the Red Devils. “Hunter was just as effective defensively as anyone on our team,” Hudnell said. “Paired with Jalen Turner in the middle, Hunter had 65 tackles, 4 forced and recovered fumbles and was a force in the middle of our defense.”
Cade Simmons, senior, Lake Placid — Simmons was at defensive end and had 60 tackles, 27 of them solo, 5 sacks, 1 tackle for loss, 2 fumble recoveries and forced a safety. “Cade is the definition of team player,” said Judah. “He put team over self, time after time.”
JD Barrett, sophomore, Sebring — Barrett played linebacker and had 71 tackles with 3 tackles for loss. “JD is a young and athletic linebacker that is going to be a good one,” Scott said. “Very pleasant surprise.”
James Satine, senior, Avon Park — Satine played strong safety for the Red Devils. “James had 46 tackles, 4 quarterback sacks and was also a force on our defense,” Hudnell said. “He also played running back and was a leader on our special teams.”
Jacqueaz Bivins, senior, Lake Placid — Bivins played linebacker and had 103 total tackles, 63 of them solo. 19 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery and 4 pass breakups. “This was Jacqueaz’s first year playing high school football due to an injury,” Judah said. “He came in and made an immediate impact. He played every down like it was his last.”
Kasey Hawthorne, junior, Sebring — Hawthorne was at strong safety and had 54 Tackles 2 interceptions and 9 passes defended for the Blue Streaks. “One of our better athletes,” Scott said. “Can play a lot of positions.”
Rashaad Graham, junior, Avon Park — Grahman played well at defensive end for the Red Devils. “Rashad played opposite of Braswell and as teams were scheming away from Braswell he benefited from it,” Hudnell said. “He ended the season with 48 tackles and an interception.”
Tray Spencer, senior, Lake Placid — Spencer played linebacker and had 111 total tackles, 75 of them solo. 5.5 sacks, 23 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble and 2 fumble recoveries. “Tray was the undisputed leader of our defense,” Judah said. “He was a coach on the field. His motor does not stop. He was an absolute pleasure to coach.”
Devion Littles, senior, Sebring — Littles was at linebacker and had 57 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 4 sacks and 2 caused fumbles. “Another athletic linebacker that played many positions for us,” Scott said.
Jorden Constant, senior, Avon Park — Constant was a strong defensive back for the Red Devils. “Jorden was a 2-year starter at cornerback and ended the season with 3 interceptions and 20 tackles,” Hudnell said.
Shareal Taylor, senior, Sebring — Taylor was at cornerback and had 48 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions and 3 blocked kicks. “Shareal is a long athletic corner that controlled one side of the field for us,” Scott said. “Big time special teams player.”
Chase Doty, junior, Sebring — Doty played cornerback and had 34 tackles and 5 passes defended. “Chase is a smart corner that controls the back end for us,” Scott said. “Will be our leader next year.”
Canmujomue Lamadine, senior, Sebring — Lamadine had a strong leg and scored a lot of points for the Blue Streaks with extra points and field goals.
Honorable Mention
Branden Bolt, senior, Avon Park — Bolt played defensive line for the Red Devils. “Branden is a fun loving kid that is great to be around,” Hudnell said. “He was a 2-year starter and contributor on defense. When a hole needed plugged, Bolt filled that role. He was a leader in the weight room and off the field.”
Izayiah Patterson, junior, Lake Placid — Patterson played free safety and had 4 interceptions, 17 total tackles and 15 pass breakups. “One of the most cerebral players on the team,” Judah said. “He was always in position and would make sure everyone else in the secondary was as well. He was a big reason why we didn’t allow any touchdowns this season on blown coverage.”
Ian Dominquez, sophomore, Lake Placid — Dominquez played linebacker and had 92 tackles, 59 of them solo, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble and 3 pass breakups. “Just a sophomore, Ian improved game by game,” Judah said. “He had one heck of a season this year and has the frame to be very special if he puts in the hard work.”
Coach Of The Year
For guiding their respective teams to the state playoffs, Avon Park’s Jerry Hudnell, Lake Placid’s Andy Judah and Sebring’s LaVaar Scott were selected as the Highlands News-Sun 2018 All-Highlands Defensive Coach of the Year.”
