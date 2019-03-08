Robert Chambers, renowned Miami-based sculptor and faculty at Florida International University first visited Archbold in April 2018, together with artists from the Artists in Residence in Everglades, or AIRIE. Deborah Mitchell, Creative Director explains AIRIE’s purpose is to, “Inform, connect, and support writers, curators, scholars, choreographers, musicians, filmmakers, and visual artists who wish to be ambassadors for the Everglades by providing month-long residences in Everglades National Park.”
As the AIRIE artists wondered through the Florida scrub, they thought about ways artists could connect these lands from the highest elevations of the headwaters of the Everglades south to the National Park. Robert Chambers was curious about the creeping stems of the Saw Palmetto, an abundant dwarf palm in the scrub, triggered by the observation that he had just, “Tripped over an ‘alligator-back’ stem at night”.
Hilary Swain, Director at Archbold, responded with scientific stories of the life of palmettos revealed during four decades of study at Archbold by Dr. Warren Abrahamson, recently retired from Bucknell University. Explaining the very slow growth rate of palmettos (in scrub those stems grow 1.2 cm a year), she asked the artists to guess the age of the palmettos around them. “One hundred, two hundred, maybe 500 years old”, they suggested. Smiling, Dr. Swain explained that, “A recent study using growth rates combined with genetic analysis by Dr. Abrahamson and colleague Dr. Mizuki Takahashi, has shown that the genetically identical palmetto clones in their study plot were on average 5,000 years old and some clones could be more than 8,000 years in age.”
Chambers was enthralled. He delved into the insect specimen collections at Archbold in company with Dr. Mark Deyrup, Archbold entomologist, and learned that more than 300 different species of insects visit the prolific nectar-producing palmetto flowers.
Reading more scientific publications and press articles about Saw Palmettos Robert Chambers was inspired to dedicate his AIRIE residency to the creation of an exhibit SEREPENS: Serenoa repens, named as an amalgam of the scientific name and a whimsical reference to the serpentine shapes of palmetto stems.
The exhibit has been a major divergence for Chambers. His past work is large-scale metal sculptures but for SEREPENS he created a collection of ‘massive alien shapes’ in plastic.
Working with his student team and Patricia Aguilar at the Robotics and Digital Fabrication Lab at Florida International University, and using the Grasshopper and Rhino software programs, he designed and printed many 3D plastic (PLA) exhibits.
Elements include two huge pyramidal studded black tubular forms, representing the palmetto ‘gator-back’ stems. Massive 3D model insects rise out of beautiful milled tabletops inscribed with patterns that imitate palmetto flowers. Magnified 3D shapes of berries with geometric surfaces inspired by the underlying palmetto fruit structure pay homage to the medicinal and other benefits of palmetto berries for humans as well as their wildlife food value.
A series of plastic tiles on the wall are like genetic ‘hieroglyphs’ allowing visitors a tactile almost ‘braille-like’ experience, feeling the spatial layout of palmetto clones. The exhibit includes an introductory ‘base camp’ with insect specimens, books, maps and other artifacts and every corner has online links to relevant science.
In a podcast from the exhibit by Fresh Art International’s Cathy Byrd (www.freshartinternational.org), Dr. Abrahamson shared his scientist perspective exclaiming, “I am delighted to think that something we have been doing caught the eye of an artist and gets interpreted in ways that are more of a kind of inspiration and speaks in ways a scientific article will never speak to people.”
And at a recent partner event held at the Perez Art Museum in Miami on March 2nd, Archbold’s Hilary Swain joined sculptor Robert Chambers, artist Michele Oka Doner, Perez Museum curator Rene Morales, and AIRIE’s Deborah Mitchell to discuss the intersection of art and the environment. The multitude of audience questions spoke volumes about the persuasion of art-science collaboration!
Tyler Emerson-Dorsch, whose gallery represents Chambers, writes in the SEREPENS exhibit catalogue, “The proposal at the heart of Robert Chambers SEREPENS, that the Saw Palmetto be made an economic engine, constitutes a different way of navigating entrenched categories and assumptions about the natural world by embracing the intersections of art, design, science, human economics and the landscape”. Bill Maxwell, AIRIE writer from 2013 has written that, “Think of the artist’s message. Whatever it is it will give human scale where human scale is absent. It will join science, environment and art. It may convince ordinary Floridians that we need mindful leaders – those with ecological sensitivity and aptitude. This is the power of art.”
SEREPENS is open to the public at the Visitor Center at Everglades National Park until June 1st. Check out https://airie.org/robert-chambers-serenoa-repens/ for exhibit information and links to the recent panel event at Miami’s Perez Art Museum, and podcast and video interviews with Archbold scientists.
