Sebring’s DJ Williams made things happen when he had the ball in his hands. The Blue Streak senior quarterback completed 85 of 132 passes for 1,113 yards with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.
The 5-foot, 10-inch, 205-pound Williams also rushed 121 times for 1,221 yards and scored 21 touchdowns while leading the Blue Streaks to the Class 6A state playoffs this season.
“DJ is a dynamic player and a big play threat every play,” said Sebring head football coach LaVaar Scott. “He’s the best back in the county.”
For his ability and accomplishments, Williams has been selected as the Highlands News-Sun 2018 All-Highlands Offensive Football Player of the Year.
“It means everything to win this award,” said Williams. “It’s something I’ve looked forward to winning my entire high school career.”
Williams signed a football scholarship on Dec. 19 with Auburn University.
“I know I’m going to have to work hard and get in the weight room to get stronger,” Williams said. “I just want to get in the Auburn program, do what I’m told and do everything I can to become a better player.”
The Team
Earl Collins, senior, Avon Park — The versatile Collins carried the ball 76 times for 553 yards and 8 touchdowns and had 34 catches for 500 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Red Devils. “Earl was our go-to man on offense,” said Avon Park head football coach Jerry Hudnell.
Shamar Mitchell, junior, Lake Placid — Mitchell passed for 528 yards, 7 touchdowns and rushed for 541 yards with 6 scores for the Green Dragons. “We moved Shamar to quarterback in Week 5 and he led us to a 5-1 finish to get us in the playoffs,” said former Lake Placid head football coach Andy Judah.
Norris Taylor, senior, Sebring — Taylor was a threat at wide receiver and had 37 receptions for 555 yards with 10 touchdowns to help the Blue Streaks make the state playoffs. “Norris is a big time receiver,” said coach Scott.
Tyrek Dunlap, junior, Avon Park — Dunlap was 94 of 203 passing for 1,442 yards with 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also ran the ball 129 times for 496 yards and 10 touchdowns. “This was Tyrek’s first time playing quarterback and really proved his worth to the Red Devil football team,” said coach Hudnell.
Javari White, sophomore, Lake Placid — White rushed for 822 yards and 10 touchdowns and had 171 receiving yards on 10 catches. He added a kick return touchdown and returned a fumble for a TD. with 1,127 all-purpose yards and 72 total tackles on defense. “You want Javari on your sideline,” coach Judah said. “He would run through a brick wall to help his team be successful. When you add that to his ability to run through or around opponents, you have something very special.”
EJ Lockett, sophomore, Sebring — Lockett rushed 72 times for 547 yards with 6 touchdowns. “EJ has a great work ethic and is a young running back that is going to be special,” coach Scott said.
Xavier Holdman, senior, Avon Park — Holdman started as a wide receiver and at safety and was the Red Devils backup quarterback. He caught 30 passes for 339 yards with 4 touchdowns. As a quarterback, he was 13 of 25 for 138 with 2 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.
Katwan Ward, junior, Lake Placid – Ward rushed for 603 yards and 4 touchdowns while averaging over 7 yards per carry. Added 3 receiving scores on 8 catches. “Katwan is a special athlete with a bright future,” Judah said.
Jacob Pasley, sophomore, Sebring — The tight end had 7 receptions for 148 yards. “Jacob is a big tight end that is going to be a real threat next year,” Scott said.
Jose Hernandez, senior, Avon Park — Hernandez was a 3-year starter on the offensive line where he helped 3 different backs gain 1000 + yards each.
Will Taylor, junior, Lake Placid — Taylor was a key part of the offensive line. “Will is a strong, talented lineman that played guard, tackle and center,” Judah said. “Midway through the season, we finally committed to running behind him and our run game took off. He also wreaked havoc on opposing centers playing nose guard for us. He is certainly a young man that I will miss coaching.”
Malaikiah Ray, sophomore, Sebring — Ray had 35 pancakes and an 88 percent grade out rate as an offensive lineman. “Massive first-year player that is going to get better and better,” said Scott.
Garrett Swindle, senior, Avon Park — Swindle was also key to helping 3 different backs gain 1000 yards and was a two-year starter on the offensive line for the Red Devils.
Sidoro Oliveras, senior, Sebring — Oliveras had 30 pancakes and a 90 percent grade out on the offensive line for the Blue Streaks. “Sidoro was a four-year starter that has been the best linemen throughout his career,” coach Scott said.
Javarious Smith, senior, Avon Park — Smith had 33 catches for 693 yards and 6 touchdowns for the Red Devils. This was his first full season since his freshman year.
Hunter Ritenour, junior, Sebring — Ritenour played offensive line and had 12 pancakes and an 87 percent grade out. :Hunter is a small package but plays big,” coach Scott said.
Zach Love, sophomore, Avon Park — Love was a solid competitor for the Red Devils. “Zach was tenacious on the field and off in his preparation for the season and each game,” coach Hudnell said.
Beau Riley, freshman, Sebring — Riley had 20 pancakes and an 85 percent grade out. “Beau was the first freshman lineman to play varsity,” said Scott. “He started every game and will be special.”
David Martin, senior, Avon Park — Martin carried the ball 89 times for 469 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Red Devils.
Honorable Mention
Wil Brantley III, senior, Lake Placid — Brantley was a force on the offensive line for the Green Dragons. “Wil improved more than any other lineman we had and found a home at left tackle where he changed our ability to run between the tackles,” coach Judah said.
Nacarris Nance, senior, Avon Park — Nance caught 4 passes this season for 66 yards and 1 touchdown and each one of those catches came at crucial times in the games.
Quwesmeal Sholtz, junior, Lake Placid — The versatile Sholtz had 733 all-purpose yards. He had 16 receptions for 360 yards with 5 touchdowns and he also had a 65-yard kickoff return. “The sky is the limit for Quwesmeal if he keeps working hard,” Judah said.
Coach Of The Year
For guiding their respective teams to the state playoffs, Avon Park’s Jerry Hudnell, Lake Placid’s Andy Judah and Sebring’s LaVaar Scott have been selected as the Highlands News-Sun 2018 All-Highlands Offensive Football Coach of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.