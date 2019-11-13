In a small business warehouse not too far off of busy Ridgewood Drive, three Sebring women have a shared love for those that are homeless and unwanted and are having discussions about a fashion show. With this said, you may be wondering where I am going with this story. Right? This story revolves around being friends with three of the nicest humans in the world — Tiffany, Cydney and Mercedes.
Well, keep reading as I bring light to this idea turned into a reality for a fundraising fashion show to provide for an organization named “Sebring Angels Inc. Rescue, Foster, Adopt.” By now you may be piecing the story together with the title “For the Love of the Dogs” and realize that this interesting story revolves around homeless dogs and their rescue.
Enter three of the kindest, caring and creative women one could ever meet and they are great friends too! Tiffany Cadzow, Cydney Chasky and Mercedes Muniz pulled together the great idea while all three were working one night many months ago. Tiffany, having a huge heart for homeless dogs, proposed that a “Victoria Secret Angels”-inspired lingerie fashion show would be a great fit with the Sebring Angels Inc. and just like that, these three creative souls came up with a theme for the fundraiser, “The Four Realms Fashion Show.”
I need to mention that there will also be cute pups strutting their stuff down the fashion show runway in December.
Four collections will be shown and all are being built on, embellished and created from repurposed clothing and materials that this design team is working on by hand and sewing machine as original lingerie costumes.
The Four Realms are: Realm of Candy, Realm of Flowers, Realm of Ice and Realm of Darkness.
I stopped by the warehouse one afternoon a few weeks ago to get an early view of how the work was coming along. Oh my goodness! From designing on paper to sewing and hand stitching, Cydney Chasky, with a background in fashion design, brought the work full circle from paper to the actual finished fashion piece on a hanger. Each realm is being worked on individually by the “Angel Dream Team” and ready for the show on Dec. 15 at Faded Bistro in Sebring.
Sebring Angels, Inc was formed in 2014 to meet a need in our community to stem the high volume of dogs being euthanized by local animal services. In their mission statement, the mission at hand is to promote healthy dogs to potential adopters and other rescues throughout the U.S. by utilizing social media. Everyone is a volunteer and Sebring Angels rely solely on donations and are foster based. When a “forever home” is established, the foster home volunteer works with the new forever home family in acclimating the dog to its new surroundings. All in a all, a happy ending and all for the love a dog.
All proceeds from the fashion show will go directly to Sebring Angels, Inc. Tickets are now on sale and VIP seating is close to a sell out already. General admission tickets are also available. Two businesses, Faded Bistro and Mon Cirque Wine Bar, are the ticket locations. For more information, call 863-471-0204.
