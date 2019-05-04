Editors Note: Avon Park did not field a flag football team this year.
LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid junior Claire Phypers’ drive and determination helped lead the Green Dragons to a successful season on the gridiron as district runner-up.
Phypers displayed her versatility by playing receiver and rusher this season. She scored nine touchdowns, had two interceptions, six sacks and six extra-point conversions. Phypers also had a staggering 107 receptions for 850 yards this season.
“Claire demonstrates the kind of character that we pride ourselves on at Lake Placid High School,” said Lake Placid Flag Football Coach Melinda Durrance. “She is a hard worker who puts in the extra time to become the best player she can be. She is a leader on the field and off. As a captain she has played an integral part in leading her team to our first ever district playoff game.”
For her leadership skills, ability and accomplishments, Phypers has been selected as the Highlands News-Sun 2019 All-Highlands Flag Football Player of the Year.
“I was definitely not expecting to be selected as player of the year,” said Phypers. “It is a big honor for me. I think this year athletically, academically and pretty much in every area of my life, I have made it less about myself and more about working on my leadership skills and honoring God. Every time I step on the field or court, with every dribble or catch I want it to be not about myself but for the glory of God. I started playing flag football my freshman year. I didn’t know anything about it but I was told that I would like it a lot so I decided to give it a try and I fell in love with it. Now it’s one of my favorite sports. Your mentality changes when you step on the field. It’s not about you, it is about the whole team. Everyone gets aggressive together and gives it their all.”
The Team
Zi’Yanah Massaline, senior, Sebring – Massaline played cornerback, running back and receiver for the Blue Streaks. “Zi’Yanah has been with the program since it began four years ago,” said Sebring Flag football Coach Gary Demarest. “She was our lock-down corner. Teams would run the ball away from her. Zi’Yanah was also our leading scorer this year and a team leader. She will be hard to replace next season.”
Eddith Cortes, junior, Lake Placid – Cortes was the Green Dragons running back and cornerback. “Eddith’s quick speed and great hands made her a force on both offense and defense,” Coach Durrance said.
Kayla Domenech, junior, Lake Placid — Domenech was the Green Dragons quarterback and co-captain. “Kayla is the kind of player every coach enjoys coaching,” said Durrance. “She always has a positive and coachable attitude. Her ability to read the field and her receivers made her a quarterback that makes plays.”
Rikki Soto, senior, Sebring – Soto was the Blue Streaks center and linebacker. “Rikki’s been with the program from our inaugural season,” Coach Demarest said. “She is the ultimate team player. She would do whatever it took to make the team better and always encouraged her teammates. I feel the future is bright for Rikki in whatever she decides to do in her life. This young lady leaves big shoes to fill next year.”
Lyn’d Lewis, senior, Lake Placid – Lewis played the receiver and middle linebacker positions for the Green Dragons. “Lyn’ds’ ability to play multiple positions has made her an asset to our team,” Durrance stated.
Hailey Shank, senior, Lake Placid — Shank played offense for the Green Dragons. “Hailey’s speed and hands have made her a strong player on our team,” Durrance said. “Her dedication to sports and academics is beyond expectation.”
Taralyn Senior, senior, Sebring – Senior played rusher, receiver and linebacker for the Blue Streaks this season. “Taralyn has been with the program for three years,” Demarest said. “She has been one of our most consistent players. She has caused havoc in opposing teams backfield as a rusher. Taralyn averaged four flag pulls for a loss per game. She will truly be missed next season.”
Madison Kinchen, sophomore, Lake Placid — Kinchen was a versatile player for the Green Dragons. “Madison is an extremely hard worker who is always looking for ways to improve her game and better herself,” said Durrance.
Suany Cipriano, freshman, Lake Placid – Cipriano played the receiver position for the Green Dragons. “Suany is a first-year player who has grown so much this season,” said Durrance. “She is a hard worker who puts in the time to become the best player she can be.”
Jah’Nasia Nelson, senior, Sebring – Nelson was the Blue Streaks quarterback, running back, receiver, linebacker, safety and rusher this season. “Jah’Nasia is one of the most athletic players I have ever coached,” stated Demarest. “Her personality and smile would light up a room. She averaged 6.5 yards per carry and that was with teams shadowing her with their best player. A few minutes into the game you could hear the opposing coach saying ‘watch number 3’. We hate to see her go.”
Kaylee Brouwer, freshman, Lake Placid — Brouwer was a force at several positions for the Green Dragons. “Kaylee has been so much fun to coach and watch grow,” Durrance said. “She played almost every position on the field with a smile on her face and with everything she has. She has grown throughout the season into an aggressive player and we are excited about her flag football future.”
Cathryn Rowley, sophomore, Lake Placid – Rowley played center for the Green Dragons. “Cathryn or ‘Old Snapper’ as we like to call her, has been an outstanding center on our team,” said Durrance. “She has done a great job of setting up every play with her smooth, fast snaps. Not to mention she has great hands!”
Mykeriya Brown, junior, Sebring – Brown is a safety, receiver and quarterback for the Blue Streaks. “Mykeriya has played three years for Sebring,” stated Demarest. “She averaged two interceptions per game and had two pick sixes this year. Her defensive play kept us in many games this year. We look forward to coaching her next season.”
Honorable Mention
Mia Saccente, freshman, Lake Placid — “As a first-year player, Mia worked hard to learn the game,” stated Durrance.
Chrisma Scott, freshman, Lake Placid — “Chrisma’s fun loving attitude made games and practices enjoyable for all the players,” Durrance said.
Coach Of The Year
For guiding her team to the postseason for the first time, Lake Placid’s Melinda Durrance has been selected as the Highlands News-Sun 2019 All-Highlands Flag Football Coach of the Year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.