In a recent guest column titled “Truth trumps deception,” the writer begins his cloudy dissertation by discussing White House press meetings conducted by Sarah Sanders — describing “most of the media” as rude, pompous, condescending, and showing no shame. Funny, but in my opinion, those terms are more applicable to the untruthful Sarah Sanders herself.
One of the most amusing parts of the article was where the writer discussed the subject of “Deep State.” He began by stating that most people don’t know who they (Deep State) are. He goes on to suggest that the readers “google Deep State.” Well, I just happen to know the definition of Deep State. The words are the Turkish translation, “derin devlet.” The term is often used by the Turkish dictator Tayyip Erdogan to describe people in Turkey who use the Deep State in a violent manner to resist the ruling, dictatorial party. However, inasmuch as the writer suggested that I google Deep State, I decided to comply — with enlightening results. One googled article reads as follows:
“Is there actually a deep state? If you mean entrenched bureaucracy, then of course there is. If you mean a government-wide conspiracy, then the answer is almost certainly no. Longtime Washington Post columnist and nightly Fox News panelist Charles Krauthammer calls the notion ridiculous. ‘I don’t believe in the tooth fairy, the Knights Templar, Bilderberg, the Protocols of the Elders of Zion, a vast right wing conspiracy, or, for that matter, a vast left wing conspiracy,’ Krauthammer tells Rolling Stone. ‘Are there in the U.S. government individual bureaucrats that are Democratic holdovers that would love nothing more than to damage Trump? Yeah, of course there are. Is there a concealed web of conspirators, malevolent permanent hidden shadow government? Rubbish. And I would add that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone without the help of Ted Cruz’s father.’”
Another googled article follows:
“In an interview with Hill TV published on Wednesday, Trump claimed he didn’t like people (including Fox News hosts) who use the phrase ‘deep state’ to denote the federal bureaucracy. ‘I don’t like to use it because it sounds so conspiratorial, and believe it or not I’m really not a conspiratorial person,’ claimed Trump, who is a fan of pushing conspiracy theories on all manner of topics, from former President Barack Obama’s birthplace to the death toll from the 2017 hurricanes in Puerto Rico. Not surprisingly, Trump has repeatedly used the term in a conspiratorial way on Twitter.”
OK, I googled it; however I did not find anything to change my mind concerning my disagreement with the writer’s implied or stated meaning of the term, Deep State — not even the writer’s suggestion that I “watch Fox News for the real story,” particularly because it was a Fox News panelist (Charles Krauthammer) who debunked the whole concept of Deep State in America.
I won’t engage any further in the specific discussion of the referenced writer’s highly partisan tit-for-tat. The writer has his opinions, and I have mine. I do not agree with much that he has written, and he probably feels the same about me.
More importantly, I am writing this article on the 4th of July — a day which should be reserved for the expression of our love and respect for this great nation. It is, most certainly, not the time for engaging in tidal waves of tribalism. Some in our midst are true annihilators of government, and they pose a real and present danger to our Constitution and to the preservation of our democratic republic. Instead, I leave you with the words given at a previous 4th of July celebration.
If our lives upon this earth represent only a second on the great clock of time, how tragic it is that we allow trivial partisan divisions to stand in the way of our noble responsibilities to the future.
Our generation’s goals are neither liberal nor conservative. Our goals are American. We seek to improve the nation we inherited from our forebears. If we allow the cries of extremism or the drums of partisan discord to drown out the ticking of the great clock, then our time to shape our destiny will have passed. Our marker will then become invisible, and time will record that we were never really here.
Bud Morgan is a resident of Avon Park. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Sanders sold her soul just as her father before her did. She's been lying for the alleged President for so long, she believes in no other truth. Maybe after she leaves this post, she'll reconcile with reality again and make the effort to regain lost credibility.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.