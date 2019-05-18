AVON PARK – Hard work, perseverance and dedication have helped Avon Park senior Joe Jacobsen succeed on the diamond and off of it. Jacobsen has excelled in baseball and his ability was recognized as he signed a scholarship to play for the Albany State University Golden Rams.
Albany State University is a Division II school located in Albany, Ga. The Golden Rams are part of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
“This is phenomenal and is a once in a lifetime experience with all of my family and friends, especially my baseball teammates they are like brothers to me,” said Jacobsen. “I’ve had to persevere through a lot. My ninth grade year I didn’t make the team and then in tenth grade I didn’t make the fall team. By spring we moved to Avon Park and Coach Cornell gave me the chance to play for his team. I work out constantly but then my junior year my mom passed away. That really made me struggle but I kept persevering.”
Avon Park baseball coach Whit Cornell is proud of the way Jacobsen has improved over the years.
“Joe is a big left-handed pitcher that works really hard,” said Cornell. “He keeps improving his game and has given us some quality innings this year. He has worked on his athleticism and continues to develop. If he continues to do those things he can do some big things in college and move on to the next level. He will have to keep getting bigger and stronger, keep working on his pitches to succeed in college. He has really developed in the last couple of years and I have seen a big improvement in Joe. He has a good attitude and is a great teammate. It is always great to see our players achieve their goals and dreams through hard work. Anytime you have a senior that contributes to the team they are hard to replace. Joe has helped develop a positive culture with our team over the past couple of years and we are appreciative of that.”
Jacobsen had over a dozen colleges looking at him but Albany State was the perfect fit.
“Albany State really stood out to me because of the coaching staff and the campus was phenomenal,” said Jacobsen. “When I went for a visit it was storming that morning but the coaches still were out there wanting to meet me. The pitching coach, Grant Reynolds, treated me like we have known each other for a long time but we just met. He is just a really nice guy. I am excited to go. I am going to go to the Florida Baseball Ranch and learn my craft more.”
Jacobsen was overwhelmed with emotion. He said through tears that his family has been his biggest support.
“I am busting with joy and I couldn’t be more proud of Joe and all the work he has put in,” said Jeff Jacobsen Sr. “His older brother (Jeff Jacobsen Jr.) has really worked hard with him and brought him along especially since his mom passed away in 2017. Jeff really took him under his wing and brought him further than I ever dreamed. This scholarship means everything. It is his future. God has a plan for people and puts things in front of you for a reason. He is following his dream and it is happening in front of our eyes. I’m not ready for him to leave but I am ready for him to keep growing. Just because he is going to college doesn’t mean he is leaving his father. He is never leaving his father. The biggest struggle is the everyday things you encounter. He has had some events in his life that got in his way, that would have derailed a lot of people but he stayed focused. Joe, Jeff Jr. and their sister Shelby all stuck together and have come a long way since their mom passed away. They have turned a negative into a positive. He will have to continue what he is doing. He is on the right path and if he doesn’t veer from the path he will succeed in college and in life.”
Joe Jacobsen will leave at the end of July to start his new journey as an Albany State University Golden Ram.
