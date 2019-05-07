The Sebring Sunrise Rotary Golf Tournament attracted a full field of 144 golfers on Saturday at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club.
The golfers competed in a four-person scramble format on the challenging and beautifully manicured Turtle Run course.
After the round was complete, the golfers enjoyed a luncheon and awards ceremony in the beautiful and scenic Island View Restaurant.
The Championship Flight Low Gross winners with a score of 54 was the foursome of Zane Chappy, Bob Murphy, Anthony Haney and Brandon McNees.
Placing second with a score of 56 was the talented team of Ryan Adair, Nick Maloyed, Joey Desimone and Bruce Beumel.
Coming in third place with a score of 58 was the quartet of Kip Doty, Pat Dell, Lars Bylund and Steve Welsh.
The First Flight Low Gross winners with a score of 59 was the team of Dennis Murphy, Mike Murphy, Steve Russell and Jerry Kasier.
Finishing second with a score of 60 after a match of cards, was the foursome of Steve Rewis, Hoppy Rewis, Johnny Elder and Larry Kelly.
Coming in third place with a score of 60 was PJ Marrero, James Box, Adam Crews and Jeremy Camino.
The Second Flight Low Gross winners with a score of 57 was the quartet of John Dean, Sara Dean, John Dean Jr. and Grant Milbrecht Jr.
Finishing second with a score of 62 was the team of Dominic Costanzo, Davina Costanzo, Brian Dixon and Rich Tyrell Jr.
Coming in third place with a score of 65 was the foursome of Michael Isom, Steve Isom, Nile Lahr and Butch Alphonse.
Closest-to-the-pin winners were Robert Sanders on hole No. 2 with a shot that was within 2-feet, 10 inches of the cup.
Zane Chappy was closest on hole No. 6 with a shot that was at 6-feet, 7 inches. Lars Bylund on hole No. 12 at 5-feet, 8 inches. Mike Browning on No. 15 at 9-feet, 2 inches.
The longest drive winner on hole No. 16 was former Sebring High School standout golfer Jeremy Camino.
“We had a good turnout and great weather for the tournament,” said Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club Professional andy Kesling. “The golf course is in excellent shape and there were some real good scores.”
